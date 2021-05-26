SSE Airtricity has no plan to raise prices as its customer base and profits shrink

Electricity supplier won't emulate its rivals, which have increased prices twice in as many months 
SSE Airtricity has no plan to raise prices as its customer base and profits shrink
Wed, 26 May, 2021
Geoff Percival

Electricity supplier SSE Airtricity has said it is not planning to follow two of its rivals in raising prices to its customers.

However, the company has still seen its profits and customer numbers drop in the past year.

Price increases are on the way from Flogas and Panda Power, with their average customers in line to pay over €220 more per year for their electricity. 

Rivals are raising prices

It marks the second price increase for customers in as many months.

An SSE Airtricity spokesperson said the company always keeps prices under review, but will communicate with customers if it needs to change costs.

“SSE Airtricity is committed to providing excellent customer service and value for all of our customers," they said.

Meanwhile, annual results for British utility SSE show that its Irish business suffered slightly last year. 

SSE's profit down 10%

The SSE Airtricity business generated £44m (€51m) in adjusted operating profit in the 12 months to the end of March — nearly 10% down on the previous year.

Its customer numbers in Ireland amounted to 680,000 households, down from 720,000 in the previous year.

SSE said it is continuing to pursue growth in Ireland in areas such as electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar energy, and lighting as a service.

