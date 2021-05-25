Dublin to benefit as Deutsche Bank relocates 100 roles from 'pricey' London

A small number of the moves are related to Britain’s departure from the EU but most are part of attempts to reduce costs
Dublin to benefit as Deutsche Bank relocates 100 roles from 'pricey' London

Headwinds from negative interest rates saw Deutsche cut forecasts for the corporate bank in December. Picture: Bloomberg

Tue, 25 May, 2021 - 09:25

Deutsche Bank is moving about a quarter of its corporate bank’s UK staff to offices in the European Union and Asia as it looks to reduce costs at the division.

The changes will see about 100 jobs move to cities like Berlin, Dublin, Frankfurt and various cities across Asia, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing private matters. While some London-based staff can reapply for their jobs in the new locations, they will be required to take a pay cut.

“We remain strongly committed to the UK, which will continue to be an important center for our corporate bank as well as our other divisions,” Deutsche Bank, which employs more than 7,000 people in Britain, said in a statement. “It will continue to serve our many UK corporate bank customers and to provide services to our clients globally.” While a small number of the moves are related to Britain’s departure from the EU, most are part of attempts to reduce costs in pricey locations like London and move staff closer to the clients they serve, according to the people familiar.

Headwinds from negative interest rates saw Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing cut forecasts for the corporate bank in December as lenders across Europe struggle to make money from lending.

Bloomberg

More in this section

Domino's Pizza financials Domino's planning 'considerable' multi-year expansion in Ireland
Aircoach firm FirstGroup faces revolt over €3.7bn sale plan in North America         Aircoach firm FirstGroup faces revolt over €3.7bn sale plan in North America        
EU referendum Ryanair eyes return to normal passenger levels by September
Dublin to benefit as Deutsche Bank relocates 100 roles from 'pricey' London

Ireland’s first green hydrogen facility is planned for Cork Harbour

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices