Aircoach firm FirstGroup faces revolt over €3.7bn sale plan in North America        
Mon, 24 May, 2021 - 18:27

The biggest investor in FirstGroup — which in Ireland operates airport services — renewed its demand that shareholders of the transport operator reject the company's sale of two North American bus businesses, and proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis joined in the opposition.

The $4.6bn (€3.75bn) sale of First Student and First Transit to Swedish private equity firm EQT has triggered a shareholder rebellion after Coast Capital opposed the deal over concerns it undervalued the assets.

"Unless the deal terms are materially improved upon, along with proposed use of proceeds, Coast Capital urges its fellow investors to vote against this destructive proposal," the activist investor, FirstGroup's top investor with a 14% stake, said. While EQT said it respected shareholders' right to decide for themselves, the group was "an ideal counterparty" for the deal.

FirstGroup has said the deal followed "a comprehensive and competitive process" to seek the best possible price. Shares of the Ftse 250-listed company ended 2% higher. It plans to use the proceeds from the deal to pay down debt, contribute to its UK pension schemes and return money to shareholders.

The sale also faces opposition from Schroders, FirstGroup's second-largest shareholder. However, it has the backing of the company's third-largest shareholder, Columbia Threadneedle Investments. 

Aircoach retains most of its staff during the Covid-19 crisis           

Reuters and Irish Examiner 

