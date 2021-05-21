Leading UDG Healthcare investor opposes €3bn sale of company

The largest shareholder in Irish-headquartered healthcare services group UDG Healthcare has said a $3.7bn (€3bn) offer for the company from private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice is “opportunistic and significantly undervalues UDG and its prospects”.

Allianz Global Investors, which has an 8.6% holding in UDG, said it was “minded not to accept the current offer despite it being recommended to shareholders by the board of UDG”.