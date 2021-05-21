Leading UDG Healthcare investor opposes €3bn sale of company

Allianz Global Investors, which has an 8.6% holding in UDG, says offer for the company from private equity firm is 'opportunistic and significantly undervalues UDG and its prospects'
Sale of UDG Healthcare to private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice for €3bn was recommended to shareholders by the board of UDG.

Fri, 21 May, 2021 - 18:25
Graham Fahy

The largest shareholder in Irish-headquartered healthcare services group UDG Healthcare has said a $3.7bn (€3bn) offer for the company from private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice is “opportunistic and significantly undervalues UDG and its prospects”.

Allianz Global Investors, which has an 8.6% holding in UDG, said it was “minded not to accept the current offer despite it being recommended to shareholders by the board of UDG”.

CD&R agreed to buy UDG for $3.7bn in cash on May 12.

“Having come through the trials of the pandemic with a strong balance sheet, Allianz GI believes UDG can realise the potential of recent acquisitions, consider further inorganic opportunities and improve the efficiency of its capital structure,” Allianz GI said in a statement.

CD&R has agreed to pay £10.23 per share in UDG, representing a premium of 21.5% to the closing price the day before the offer was made public. The shares traded at £10.43 on Friday afternoon.

The deal was one in a series of private equity moves for London-listed companies in recent weeks UDG – formerly known as United Drug – specialises in healthcare advisory, communications, commercial, clinical and packaging services.

• Reuters

