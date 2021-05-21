Leading UDG Healthcare investor opposes €3bn sale of company

The largest shareholder in Irish-headquartered healthcare services group UDG Healthcare has said a $3.7bn (€3bn) offer for the company from private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice is “opportunistic and significantly undervalues UDG and its prospects”.
Allianz Global Investors, which has an 8.6% holding in UDG, said it was “minded not to accept the current offer despite it being recommended to shareholders by the board of UDG”.
CD&R agreed to buy UDG for $3.7bn in cash on May 12.
“Having come through the trials of the pandemic with a strong balance sheet, Allianz GI believes UDG can realise the potential of recent acquisitions, consider further inorganic opportunities and improve the efficiency of its capital structure,” Allianz GI said in a statement.
CD&R has agreed to pay £10.23 per share in UDG, representing a premium of 21.5% to the closing price the day before the offer was made public. The shares traded at £10.43 on Friday afternoon.
The deal was one in a series of private equity moves for London-listed companies in recent weeks UDG – formerly known as United Drug – specialises in healthcare advisory, communications, commercial, clinical and packaging services.
• Reuters