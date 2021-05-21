Meet the heroes, flick through our Family Business magazine

Family businesses employ more than 700,000 people in Ireland and generate about 50% of the country’s wealth. Around three-quarters of all Irish-owned enterprises are family businesses.
While famed for their resilience, many Irish family business owners are also keenly aware that the current Covid-19 pandemic has caused them to prioritise questions around succession planning.
CLICK HERE to read our 'Family Business' magazine
In our 24-page magazine, we talk to leading business executives and advisors, solicitors and consultants who advise family businesses on everything from creating and sustaining a business through to succession planning.
"With the right help, 58% of family-owned companies will create new jobs this year," says John McGrane, executive director of Family Business Network.
Meanwhile, Tommy Cooke, a dairy farmer in Kilkenny, reflects on a farm succession plan which is producing dividends for his family: "One of my greatest joys is going down to the milking parlor in the morning and seeing the two boys laughing, joking and planning out the day for themselves."
We hope you enjoy the breadth of advice and personal insights on why so many families are glad to have shared the joys and challenges of running a family business.