B&Q owner expects better profits on back of DIY boom during pandemic

B&Q owner Kingfisher has said it expects to make bigger profits this year than previously anticipated on the back of a boom in demand for home improvement products during the pandemic restrictions in the UK and Ireland.

However, the group (which also owns the Screwfix retail chain) warned its prices could rise and product availability could be hampered as some of its suppliers are struggling to keep up with high order levels.

Kingfisher said the situation had been exacerbated by challenges around the supply of raw materials such as timber, steel and copper.

It said the pandemic, together with events such as the recent Suez Canal container ship blockage, continued to place a strain on the international logistics infrastructure, in particular the cost and availability of shipping containers.

"We expect these challenges to continue for at least the next six months," Kingfisher warned.

"As largely anticipated, we are also seeing inflation pressure from certain raw materials and shipping container costs," it said.

The group said that despite the challenges its overall stock position was gradually improving and it was committed to remaining competitive with its prices.

Kingfisher also owns the Castorama and Brico Depot retail chains in France and other parts of mainland Europe. It said group like-for-like sales for the first quarter of its financial year, covering the three months to the end of April, rose 64.2% to £3.4bn (€4bn).

Its B&Q and Screwfix businesses, in Ireland and the UK, grew like-for-like sales by 65% to £1.8bn.

Kingfisher said growth has so far slowed in its second quarter as comparative numbers got considerably tougher, with like-for-like sales up 8.2% year-on-year.

However, it raised its forecast for first half like-for-like sales growth to "mid-to-high teens" from "low double-digit" previously and said it now expects first half adjusted pre-tax profit to be in the range of £580m to £600m, more than it had previously estimated.

For the second half, Kingfisher maintained its guidance for like-for-like sales to fall by 5% to 15%, given harder comparative numbers and uncertainty over the macroeconomic and consumer environment.

For the full year, the group forecast growth in adjusted pre-tax profit, excluding £85m of non-recurring cost savings, "ahead of sales". Its previous guidance was profit growth "in line with sales".

At the turn of the year, Kingfisher was one of the first (Woodie’s DIY owner Grafton having preceded it) to say it would be repaying in full Covid supports received from the Irish government during last year’s lockdown periods.

The group repaid a combined €144m of business rates relief received in Ireland and the UK.

Kingfisher operates six B&Q stores in Ireland (five in the south and one in Newry) and already has 15 Screwfix stores, having only entered the Irish market with that brand early last year.

Elsewhere, shares in tonic and drink mixer producer Fevertree jumped by over 4% after the company said it saw significant rises in supermarket sales during the first four months of this year, particularly in the UK and the US.

Fevertree said the rate of recovery in bars and restaurants remains difficult to predict, with conditions remaining especially tough in Europe.

The company expects its sales strength in supermarkets to unwind as social restrictions continue to ease, but it believes the pandemic has triggered a longer-term shift to increased home drinking.

-additional reporting Reuters