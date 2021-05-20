Profits surge at Limerick's McMahon Builders Providers following land disposal

Profits at building merchant Derevoya Holdings, owned by the McMahon family, surged in 2019 new accounts show.

The Limerick-based business, which operates 14 building supply outlets across Ireland, reported profits after tax of €55.3m in 2019 in the most recent accounts published. The firm is also involved in property investment and development and manufacturing steel reinforcing products.

This was a substantial increase on the profits after tax of €5.8m in 2018. A large proportion of the increase is attributed to the company successfully selling its German development property where it has been active for a number of years.

Derevoya recorded turnover in 2019 of just under €177m, which is also an increase on 2018 when turnover of €98m was recorded.

Established in 1830

The company was established in 1830 and is focused mainly on construction, property development and investment. The accounts show that in 2019, employee numbers stood at 280 an increase of 10 on the previous year.

The accounts note the group's activities are associated with the construction sector where there has been an improvement in growth levels during 2019 with continued growth being experienced in 2020.

"Tight control on the cost base was maintained during the year resulting in an improvement in the underlying operating profits," the accounts state.