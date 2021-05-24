TV presenter Anna Daly keeps her focus on fashion

Fashion business says its growth during pandemic is linked to innovative delivery company
Anna Daly, television presenter and founder of the Little Bliss clothing brand.

Mon, 24 May, 2021 - 11:50
Joe Dermody

Television presenter Anna Daly has been successfully using One Stop Fulfillment ever since she launched her own clothing brand, Little Bliss, last December.

A small business, working with One Stop Fulfillment has saved Anna significant time and cost. Initially, she was doing everything herself, including picking, packaging and shipping to her local postal sorting office. Now that is all done by Shane Murphy and his wife Carol and their team at One Stop Fulfillment. 

“It was taking up a lot of my time as the brand grew fast, but I knew fulfilment companies didn't come cheap. Shane came highly recommended from various other Irish business owners I know and he was the only one I heard of doing an affordable fulfilment solution for a start-up like me.”

Anna Daly, TV presenter, modelling her Little Bliss clothing range.
 One Stop Fulfillment collects and delivers Anna's goods and packs them in the warehouse in Portlaoise.

“I'm very particular about presentation,” said Anna. “My deliveries have been carefully packed in the way I would've done myself. Despite looking after various brands, Shane and Carol have been a wonderful team to work with. They've also given me a chance to build the business and see the bigger picture rather than doing post office runs and packing up boxes.”

