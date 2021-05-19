Kilmore Seafood to cease trading with 32 jobs at risk

Kilmore Seafood Limited in Co Wexford is to cease trading after suffering significant financial losses connected to Brexit.

The company, part of the Errigal Bay group, is entering into a collective redundancy process with its 32 employees.

According to a statement from the company, the decision to cease trading comes after turnover dropped 64% between 2016 and 2019 and in 2020 it dropped to just 9% of 2016 levels.

The majority of employees had been laid off in April of 2020 as social distancing measures could not be implemented.

Kilmore Seafood has acknowledged that all 32 jobs are at risk.

Local councillor Jim Codd told South East Radio this will have a huge impact on the area.

"This is another hammer blow to an area that has received more than enough blows in the last while," he said.

"This is very very difficult.

"There was a sustainable fishing community in Kilmore, it seems there's very little regard for out there, and it breaks my heart to hear so many people whose futures are now in question."