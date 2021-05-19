Kilmore Seafood to cease trading with 32 jobs at risk

The company, part of the Errigal Bay group, is entering into a collective redundancy process with its 32 employees.
Kilmore Seafood to cease trading with 32 jobs at risk

The fishing port of Kilmore Quay, Co Wexford. Picture: Dan Linehan

Wed, 19 May, 2021 - 17:04
Greg Murphy

Kilmore Seafood Limited in Co Wexford is to cease trading after suffering significant financial losses connected to Brexit.

The company, part of the Errigal Bay group, is entering into a collective redundancy process with its 32 employees.

According to a statement from the company, the decision to cease trading comes after turnover dropped 64% between 2016 and 2019 and in 2020 it dropped to just 9% of 2016 levels.

The majority of employees had been laid off in April of 2020 as social distancing measures could not be implemented.

Kilmore Seafood has acknowledged that all 32 jobs are at risk.

Local councillor Jim Codd told South East Radio this will have a huge impact on the area.

"This is another hammer blow to an area that has received more than enough blows in the last while," he said.

"This is very very difficult.

"There was a sustainable fishing community in Kilmore, it seems there's very little regard for out there, and it breaks my heart to hear so many people whose futures are now in question."

Read More

Family supermarket's €20m spend with Irish suppliers

More in this section

Peranent TSB Interim Results 2020 Permanent TSB chief sees 'complex' Ulster Bank deal by year-end at earliest
Watch: The international firms shortlisted for the Cork Chamber Company of the Year Awards Watch: The international firms shortlisted for the Cork Chamber Company of the Year Awards
Aerial coastal surveys to begin ahead of offshore wind farm developments Aerial coastal surveys to begin ahead of offshore wind farm developments
File Photo Ryanair has reported a record annual after-tax loss of Û815m today after Covid-19 restrictions forced it to scrap ove

Ryanair notches first court wins in fights against EU Covid-19 aid for weaker rivals 

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices