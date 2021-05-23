Rathwood's shift to online keeps Covid threat at bay

Garden Centre thanks Google Ireland’s 'Grow with Google' initiative for timely upgrade of its online services
Rathwood's shift to online keeps Covid threat at bay

Thomas and James Keogh of Rathwood Home & Garden, in Rath, Co Carlow.

Sun, 23 May, 2021 - 09:33
Joe Dermody

An accelerated online upgrade has proven a saving action for Rathwood Home & Garden, a thriving family business in Rath, Co Carlow.

Serving the people of Carlow and beyond since 1994, the Keogh family has seen significant changes since Patrick and Carmel Keogh converted 15 acres of land and a potato shed into a shopping emporium and events centre.

The business, which is now run by their two sons, Thomas and James, is still based on the original site, and also sells furniture in a number of other family-owned businesses throughout the country.

When the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the furniture and garden centre's physical trade over a year ago, the Keoghs signed up for Google Ireland’s 'Grow with Google' initiative to helps SMEs engage with their customers online.

Supported by small firms group ISME, the initiative has given SMEs access to free tools and training, plus €4million worth of advertising credits and grants for NGOs.

Thomas said: “While our physical shop in Carlow was closed, we discovered quickly that Irish people were looking for furniture online, particularly garden furniture, to adapt their living spaces. Through our website and digital operations, we were able not only to keep operating but drive significant online sales.

“We knew we would need to close the physical store when COVID hit, so we were looking for a way to continue operating as a business and increase our sales online. I reached out to Google to understand what consumers were looking for, and how the business could operate better online. We’re also working with Google to build our business in the UK.” 

Google Ireland committed to support 60,000 Irish SMEs in their bid to recover from the financial impacts of the pandemic. Google also offered free digital skills training to Dublin Chamber of Commerce, The Gaelic Players Association as well as other organisations.

More in this section

Prescription pill stock Leading UDG Healthcare investor opposes €3bn sale of company
Business Movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland Business Movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland
B&Q owner expects better profits on back of DIY boom during pandemic B&Q owner expects better profits on back of DIY boom during pandemic
#familybusiness
Woman Donating Unwanted Items To Charity Shop

Meet the heroes, flick through our Family Business magazine

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices