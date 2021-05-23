Rathwood's shift to online keeps Covid threat at bay

An accelerated online upgrade has proven a saving action for Rathwood Home & Garden, a thriving family business in Rath, Co Carlow.

Serving the people of Carlow and beyond since 1994, the Keogh family has seen significant changes since Patrick and Carmel Keogh converted 15 acres of land and a potato shed into a shopping emporium and events centre.

The business, which is now run by their two sons, Thomas and James, is still based on the original site, and also sells furniture in a number of other family-owned businesses throughout the country.

When the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the furniture and garden centre's physical trade over a year ago, the Keoghs signed up for Google Ireland’s 'Grow with Google' initiative to helps SMEs engage with their customers online.

Supported by small firms group ISME, the initiative has given SMEs access to free tools and training, plus €4million worth of advertising credits and grants for NGOs.

Thomas said: “While our physical shop in Carlow was closed, we discovered quickly that Irish people were looking for furniture online, particularly garden furniture, to adapt their living spaces. Through our website and digital operations, we were able not only to keep operating but drive significant online sales.

“We knew we would need to close the physical store when COVID hit, so we were looking for a way to continue operating as a business and increase our sales online. I reached out to Google to understand what consumers were looking for, and how the business could operate better online. We’re also working with Google to build our business in the UK.”

Google Ireland committed to support 60,000 Irish SMEs in their bid to recover from the financial impacts of the pandemic. Google also offered free digital skills training to Dublin Chamber of Commerce, The Gaelic Players Association as well as other organisations.