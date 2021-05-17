Ryanair says recovery already under way with bookings building strongly

Irish holidaymakers have already been booking flights to Spain and Portugal for June and July, even before the Government formally eases overseas travel restrictions, Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary has said.

Talking up Ryanair’s recovery hopes, on the back of the airline group posting massive financial losses, Mr O’Leary said Ryanair has seen passenger bookings return strongly and increase steadily since April – including from Ireland.

While an easing of restrictions are expected, Mr O’Leary said the Government’s international travel curbs – particularly Ireland’s hotel quarantine rules – have been “stupid and ineffective”.

He said Ryanair took about 500,000 passenger bookings – from across the EU – during April, with that figure likely to jump to 1.6m this month and on course to hit 4m in June. Between 7m and 9m bookings could be taken by the airline over the summer months.

Return to pre-Covid passenger numbers

Ryanair shares fell 3% despite the group saying it expects to see a return to pre-Covid passenger numbers by the summer of next year and for the company to break-even in its new financial year.

Mr O’Leary was quick to talk-up Ryanair’s recovery chances as it posted a net loss of €815m for its latest financial year, up to the end of March. He said Ryanair is well-prepared for a “very strong recovery”, due to the pending upgrade of its aircraft fleet and its increased number of airport bases around Europe.

Ryanair said the trading environment remains challenging and uncertain and that its break-even chances rely on the successful completion of the vaccine rollout programme across Europe and the widespread easing of travel restrictions.

But, it expects to see a strong tourism rebound from a pent-up travel demand during the second half of 2021.