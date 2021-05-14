Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

Here is a selection of people starting new roles with Irish Solar Energy Association, it@cork, SmartOffice, NTR, Lynoslife and bonkers.ie.

Conall Bolger has been appointed CEO of the industry group Irish Solar Energy Association. He has significant experience working in renewable energy in Ireland and globally. Most recently he established and led Irish operations for Cornwall Insight, a leading management consultancy and market research firm for businesses within the energy sector. Conall has previously worked in onshore wind in Ireland, Northern Ireland, Canada and Poland. Among his many achievements is leading an £11m offshore wind programme for the Crown Estate, the lands owned by the British Royal Family. He holds a Masters in Environmental Sustainability from University of Edinburgh and a degree in Philosophy and Political Science from TCD. ISEA represents over 130 members. Conall will now lead ISEA in its efforts to deliver 5GW of solar within the next ten years.

Jacqueline Hunt, head of ICT with Cork County Council, has been appointed as a non-executive board member of it@cork, and will bring her public sector experience and perspective to the group's board meetings. it@cork is a not-for-profit independent business organisation, representing the interests of the IT industry in Ireland. She has been head of ICT with Cork Co Council for the past four years. Prior to that, she was assistant principal ICT with the Central Statistics Office for 10 years. Jacqueline holds an MSc in Data Business, a BSc in IT Management, and qualifications in Strategic Systems Management and Project Management for Public Sector Administration. Founded in 1997, it@cork technology cluster is a member-led organisation representing over 220 technology companies.

Donagh Maher has been appointed as solutions architect with SmartOffice, a Cantec Group Company, delivering efficient and sustainable document automation and workflow solutions to clients. He will also lead all software projects. He has previously held roles with National Business Machines and Northern Trust. During his time with National Business Machines, Donagh was responsible for introducing bespoke Accounts Payable Software Solutions to customers. He has consistently delivered cost-effective solutions for his clients. He studied Business in GMIT. A successful intercounty hurler in his native Tipperary, he holds two Munster Championship medals and three All Ireland Hurling medals.

Anthony Doherty has been appointed as chief investment officer designate with NTR, the clean energy company. He replaces NTR's outgoing CIO, Manus O’Donnell. Mr Doherty has also been appointed to the board of NTR plc, taking his board seat in May 2021. He has been with the NTR group for 11 years and has extensive renewables investment experience across multiple technologies including wind, solar, energy storage and the bioenergy and energy-from-waste sectors. He has executed over €1.75 billion of renewable energy equity and debt transactions across Europe and the USA. Meanwhile, Kevin Ryan has been appointed as director for investments.

Phil O’Sullivan has been appointed as commercial director with Lynoslife, the Irish manufacturer of cosmetics, beauty and health and wellbeing products, employing 120 people in Cork and Mayo. He joins from his recent role as commercial director for a pharma and life sciences distributor. He previously held roles with companies including Kepak Group, H J Heinz, Boots, Gillette and Anderco. He brings over 20 years' experience in pharma, food, drinks, seafood, agri and FMCG. He is a guest lecturer in UCC's Ignite entrepreneur programme and a guest lecturer for FITU (Food Industry Training Unit) also in UCC. He is also a board member of the FITU advisory board in UCC.

Niall O’Grady, the former Permanent TSB commercial director and current CEO of Linked Finance has joined the board of comparison and switching website bonkers.ie as a non-executive director. His appointment comes at a time of huge growth for the Irish-owned consumer fintech. O’Grady has a wealth of insurance and financial experience. He spent 17 years with Permanent TSB, notably as commercial director, then joined online insurer 123.ie in 2017 as its MD and as distribution director for its parent RSA Insurance. Earlier this year, he joined Linked Finance, the Irish SME peer-to-peer lending platform. bonkers.ie allows consumers to compare products across a range of energy, broadband, banking and insurance providers. In 2019, it launched its own in-house life insurance broker service.