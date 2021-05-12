US software firm opens new Cork centre creating 35 jobs

US software company Tigera is to establish its new international headquarters in Cork with plans to create 35 new jobs.

Headquartered in San Fransisco, the company creates software to help application developers to manage and scale their projects. They enable organisations of all sizes in various industries to secure, observe, and troubleshoot applications in the open-source Kubernetes environments.

President and CEO of Tigera, Ratan Tipirneni said Cork's technology hub, access to the EU market and languages, IDA support, and great cultural alignment were the key factors to locate their European, Middles East and Asian (EMEA) headquarters in Cork.

Taoiseach welcomes Tigera

Recruitment is under way for a wide range of roles at the new EMEA HQ in Cork City centre, including software engineering, sales, customer success, and marketing.

Micheál Martin said: “I am delighted Tigera has chosen Cork to host its new EMEA headquarters, creating 35 new high-quality jobs.

Today’s announcement is good news for Cork and the South West, and speaks to the strength, skills, and talent of our workforce.

"I look forward to a long and fruitful relationship between Cork and Tigera in the years come,” the Taoiseach said.

Peter Kelly, the director of engineering and site leader for Tigera in Ireland, says the international team has been hugely impressed with the talent available here.

'Proud to locate in Cork'

“As a Cork native, I am very proud that such a high-potential, high-growth company as Tigera has chosen this location for their EMEA HQ," he said.

Tigera is at the cutting edge of cloud computing, supporting a huge community of open-source users of Project Calico in addition to working with some of the largest enterprises in the world.

"It is incredibly exciting to be building a team here that will be a core part of the future success of Tigera," Mr Kelly said.