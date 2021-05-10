Jacob's and Odlums owner Valeo has new equity owner after 10 years  

Valeo Foods, best known as the owner of Jacob's biscuits, Batchelors, and Odlums in Ireland, has been sold by its owner of the past 10 years, equity fund CapVest, to another equity fund, Bain Capital.

The new owner has pledged to continue to expand its reach. The Irish-run firm has extensive food and confectionery brands in Britain, Ireland, Italy, the Czech Republic, as well as most recently expanding into Germany, and employs 4,000 people. CapVest said sales increased from €200m to €1.1bn since it first bought Valeo 10 years ago.