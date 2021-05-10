Jacob's and Odlums owner Valeo has new equity owner after 10 years  

Valeo Foods, best known as the owner of Jacob's biscuits, Batchelors, and Odlums in Ireland, has been sold by its owner of the past 10 years, equity fund CapVest, to another equity fund, Bain Capital.
The new owner has pledged to continue to expand its reach. The Irish-run firm has extensive food and confectionery brands in Britain, Ireland, Italy, the Czech Republic, as well as most recently expanding into Germany, and employs 4,000 people. CapVest said sales increased from €200m to €1.1bn since it first bought Valeo 10 years ago.
"The sale of Valeo Foods represents the culmination of our strategy to build a major international food business through a combination of strategic investment, innovation, and complimentary acquisitions of businesses and brands in categories with stable demand characteristics," said CapVest partner Jason Rodrigues.
"It has been a great partnership with an exceptional leadership team led by Seamus Kearney," he said.
Its new owner said that it believed that it would grow further. "We believe Valeo has further potential to grow significantly, both organically and through acquisitions, and look forward to partnering with Seamus and his team to accelerate that growth trajectory and further consolidate the company’s position as a leading international food business,” Bain Capital managing director Nigel Walder said.