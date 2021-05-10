Jacob's and Odlums owner Valeo has new equity owner after 10 years  

The new owner has pledged to continue to expand its reach
Jacob's and Odlums owner Valeo has new equity owner after 10 years  

Valeo Foods owns Jacob's biscuits, Batchelors, and Odlums in Ireland. Pic: Gavin Browne

Mon, 10 May, 2021 - 21:35
Eamon Quinn

Valeo Foods, best known as the owner of Jacob's biscuits, Batchelors, and Odlums in Ireland, has been sold by its owner of the past 10 years, equity fund CapVest, to another equity fund, Bain Capital.

The new owner has pledged to continue to expand its reach. The Irish-run firm has extensive food and confectionery brands in Britain, Ireland, Italy, the Czech Republic, as well as most recently expanding into Germany, and employs 4,000 people. CapVest said sales increased from €200m to €1.1bn since it first bought Valeo 10 years ago. 

"The sale of Valeo Foods represents the culmination of our strategy to build a major international food business through a combination of strategic investment, innovation, and complimentary acquisitions of businesses and brands in categories with stable demand characteristics," said CapVest partner Jason Rodrigues. 

"It has been a great partnership with an exceptional leadership team led by Seamus Kearney," he said.

Its new owner said that it believed that it would grow further. "We believe Valeo has further potential to grow significantly, both organically and through acquisitions, and look forward to partnering with Seamus and his team to accelerate that growth trajectory and further consolidate the company’s position as a leading international food business,” Bain Capital managing director Nigel Walder said. 

More in this section

Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting Bill Gates fund adds €22.5m to Ireland's Ecocem low-carbon mix     
ENVIRONMENT Wind_file 1 Shannon-based engineering firm Mincon eyes wind farms for additional revenue stream
Golden Discs expects strong fourth quarter Golden Discs expects strong fourth quarter
Jacob's and Odlums owner Valeo has new equity owner after 10 years  

Whitegate power station to remain offline until the end of the year

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices