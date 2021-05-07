Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

Here is a selection of people starting new roles with Expleo, Datascan, Esri Ireland, Digital Futures Manufacturing Centre, Ocean Energy Europe and Bord Bia.

Cathal Murphy has been appointed as client director for technology company Expleo's life sciences, healthcare and manufacturing division. He will direct the digital transformation strategies of Expleo’s clients through end-to-end integrated engineering, quality services and management consulting. He brings six year's experience working with leaders in the pharma, medtech, healthcare and manufacturing sectors across Ireland, the UK and Europe. He worked as client partner and sales lead with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) for two years, working with customers across the life sciences and healthcare sectors solve complex business problems through tech-led decision making. He also spent four years with Infosys as associate director, business development, life sciences, Europe.

Orla Cafferty has been appointed as CEO of Datascan, specialist digital document management service provider. She takes over from her father Padraic Cafferty, who will now chair the company having held the CEO role for nearly 30 years. Orla will continue to work closely with Padraic and will lead the the strategic direction of the wider Datascan team. She has served as a director of the company since 2001. Throughout her career, Orla has gained significant experience in the provision of outsourced business services. Prior to working at Datascan, she spent ten years in MR management with Securiforce Ltd and with Banta Global Turnkey, a multinational outsourced solutions provider. She has also served as a director of Officechairs.ie since 2005.

Dr Andrew Bell has been appointed as a solution architect in the Northern Ireland office of Esri Ireland, a Geographic Information Systems (GIS) specialist, tailoring location intelligence to customers’ specific needs. He joined Esri Ireland’s team in Holywood, Co Down, in 2019 as a lead consultant. Prior to this, he spent four years working in GIS and software engineering with digital technology company Sopra Steria, most recently as senior consultant. He holds a PhD from QUB, focused on spatial analysis approaches to slope stability in 2014. Through this research, Andrew designed viewers and integrated slope assessment toolboxes for University of Alberta and Roads Service NI. He also holds a Masters (MSc) in Landscape Heritage and the Environment, also from QUB.

Mary Kearney has been appointed as centre director of the newly established Digital Futures Manufacturing Centre in Sligo, a consortium of IT Sligo and Sligo and Leitrim County Councils, funded by Enterprise Ireland to help companies embrace new automation and AI technologies. Her first task is be to go to tender to upgrade and adapt the Market Yard Building in Sligo to accommodate the project. She brings 25 years of business and operations experience across a range of industries, most recently as COO for Parcel Connect Ltd, leading operations, quality, compliance and logistics. Before that, she was operations director for the Nightline Group, leading operations, 3PL and logistics. She holds an MBA and a diploma in Organisational Transformation and Change from Smurfit Business School.

Simon De Pietro, CEO and founder of Cork-based renewable energy developer DP Energy has been re-elected as co-president of Ocean Energy Europe (OEE) alongside Patrik Möller of Corpower Ocean, Sweden. Ocean Energy Europe represents the interests of Europe’s ocean energy sector. Mr De Pietro said: “We are entering a period that will prove to be the defining moment for ocean energy, as it takes its place within the broader renewables sector alongside wind and solar. Both wave and tidal technologies have taken major steps forward in recent years. Both are progressing towards commercial readiness. For example, hybrid offshore floating wind and wave generation could be a game-changer for our shared ambition of a reliable and flexible electricity network in a carbon-neutral world.”

Karen Connaughton has been appointed as industry talent manager with Bord Bia, responsible for the Bord Bia Talent Academy, which helps to identify and develop future executive talent for Ireland’s food and drink industry. Karen is returning to Ireland from the UK, where she spent the past five years with Bord Bia, most recently as its market specialist for the dairy, seafood and alcohol sectors. She joined Bord Bia through its Marketing Fellowship programme, gaining a Masters in International Marketing Practices at UCD Smurfit Graduate Business School. She also holds a BBs in International Hotel Management from Shannon College of Hotel Management and previously worked in the hospitality sector and with Net Affinity, the hotel booking and digital services company.