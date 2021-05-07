Aer Lingus-owner IAG posts €1.14bn quarter 1 loss

Group calls for affordable testing to replace quarantines
IAG said travel corridors between vaccinated countries should be opened. File Picture: Denis Scannell

Fri, 07 May, 2021 - 07:22
Alan Healy

Aer Lingus-owner IAG reported a €1.14bn loss for the three months to end-March, as the pandemic restricted travel, and forecast only a small rise in capacity to 25% for the April-June quarter.

The group, which also owns British Airways and Iberia, flew just 20% capacity in the three months to the end of March. The reported loss was slightly better than the €1.17bn consensus forecast.

IAG said it drew down on debt facilities including £2bn for British Airways from UK Export Finance and €75m for Aer Lingus from the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund.

Luis Gallego, IAG Chief Executive Officer, said: “We’re doing everything in our power to emerge in a stronger competitive position. We’re absolutely confident that a safe re-start to travel can happen as shown by the scientific data."

He also called on Governments to support the recovery in aviation by implementing travel corridors without restrictions between countries with successful vaccination rollouts, along with affordable, simple and proportionate testing to replace quarantine.

IAG also want well-staffed borders using contactless technology and digital passes for testing and vaccination documentation to facilitate international travel.

“These measures will enable a safe re-opening of our skies. Travel underpins a global industry that supports 13 million jobs in Europe alone. There’s a high level of pent-up demand and aviation will play a critical role in reconnecting people and getting economies back up and running again.”

