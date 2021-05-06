Carbery Group acquires US flavour and ingredients business

West Cork-based international ingredients and cheese producer the Carbery Group has acquired US savoury flavour supplier, Innova Flavors, from Griffith Foods Worldwide.

Innova supplies customised savoury flavours and ingredients worldwide and has manufacturing facilities in the Chicago area, where Carbery's international flavouring business Synergy has its headquarters.

Synergy was built through a series of acquisitions in the UK, the USA, Europe, South America and Asia. "This new acquisition brings new opportunities with customers and markets that will strengthen the returns across our whole business," TJ Sullivan, Chairman of Carbery Group said.

Last year Carbery opened production at its new €78m mozzarella cheese plant in Ballineen in Cork.

Jason Hawkins, CEO of Carbery Group said acquiring Innova Flavors will enhance its business in the US, but also in Asia and Central and South America. "The deal will bring opportunities right across our platforms of Dairy, Taste and Nutrition," he said.

“This acquisition offers significant benefits to Synergy customers by providing them access to a proven range of flavours to meet the growing demand for natural flavourings and savoury ingredients, and these products complement Synergy’s current offerings”, Rod Sowders, President and CEO of Synergy Flavors Americas said.