Cork-based Apple firm posts €28bn in pre-tax profits       

Pre-tax profits at the Irish-registered company Apple uses for a large part of its global sales fell 19% to $33.8bn (€28bn) last year.

Revenues increased 5% to $148.16bn in the 12 months to the end of September, according to new accounts for Apple Operations International (AOI).

The fall in profits came mainly as the company accounted for a large rise in research & development spending, to $15.48bn.

AOI is registered at the company’s Holyhill campus in Cork and covers most of Apple’s non-US subsidiaries.

The accounts don’t disclose corporate tax paid in Ireland but say that Ireland's 12.5% tax rate would have resulted in corporation taxes of $4.22bn.

The company acts as a holding company for a number of Apple subsidiaries. It manufactures and develops everything from the company’s iPhone and iPad products to Mac computers.

The company last year paid dividends of $81.5bn to its parent, down sharply from the payout of $196.7bn in 2019.

In a post-balance sheet event, the company paid a further dividend of $17.9bn.

AOI incurred a tax charge of $6.14bn last year across a number of countries where Apple operates, which excludes taxes paid in the US.

The accounts refer to the Apple and Irish Government's successful appeals against the European Commission decision five years ago that the iPhone maker owed Revenue €13.1bn in back taxes, plus interest of €1.2bn.

Europe's second-highest court ruled last year that the Government didn’t favour Apple with state aid, but the Commission is appealing the decision to the European Court of Justice.

In a note, the company said in the accounts that Apple may request approval from the Irish Minister for Finance “to reduce the recovery amount for certain taxes paid to other countries”.

The adjusted recovery amount on September 26 was €12.9bn, excluding interest.

On the impact of Covid-19, the AOI accounts confirm that Apple initially experienced disruptions to its manufacturing and supply chaina by outsourcing firms.

According to the accounts, the full extent of the pandemic on the group's operational and financial performance was uncertain at that time.

In Apple's latest quarterly results, the group posted record global sales of $90bn for the first three months of 2021.

Numbers employed at AOI and subsidiaries last year totalled 51,255, which is up by 3,918 on the 47,337 staff employed in 2019.

Around 6,000 of Apple employees are based in Ireland.

Staff costs for the 51,255 last year totalled $4.84bn, which included share-based compensation of $941m.

AOI’s selling, general and administrative expenses last year totalled $9.1bn.

This is only the third time that AOI has filed accounts with the Irish Companies Registration Office.

Under previous rules, AOI wasn’t required to file accounts and the business’s accounts weren't open to public scrutiny.

An EU directive that came into force for the company’s 2018 financial year meant AOI filed accounts since then.