Volkswagen and Air France show Covid rollercoaster still in effect

Volkswagen has raised its earnings outlook after a strong start to the year, while cautioning that the semiconductor shortage rippling through the car making industry will become more pronounced in the second quarter.

“We started the year with great momentum and are on a strong operational course,” chief executive Herbert Diess said.

While demand has rebounded across the industry, manufacturers are now grappling with an acute chip shortage that’s forcing them to halt production lines and prioritise some vehicles.

Mr Diess said the company will feel more pain in the second quarter and that some lines will stop “for a few days, a few weeks,” though the fallout won’t be as pronounced as with some rivals.

“We’re fighting day by day. We’re doing everything to keep production running," Mr Diess said.

Stellantis warned this week that the global semiconductor shortage will deteriorate further from the first three months of the year, while Ford has forecast a $2.5bn hit to earnings from scarce chip supplies.

VW is at a pivotal moment in getting its electric-car push off the ground and narrow the gap to Tesla.

Mr Diess said that electric vehicles are actually less affected by the chip shortage, supporting the company’s efforts to tilt production more into that space.

Two months after mapping out plans to build six battery factories in Europe, VW is still in talks with potential partners and governments over possible partnerships to finance the projects. Decisions could be made “in the next couple of months” and include IPOs of “some of the activities,” Mr Diess said.

Supporting the buoyant outlook from Germany, the country's factories saw demand rising for a third month in March, underscoring the resilience of the manufacturing sector in the face of extended coronavirus lockdowns.

Orders increased 3%, twice the pace forecast. Demand for machinery, data processing equipment, electrical and optical goods as well as car manufacturing was particularly strong, the German government said.

However, some big names are still feeling the pressure from the Covid crisis. Air France-KLM is considering raising more capital to repair its battered balance sheet as the struggling carrier counts on a summer air-travel resurgence to stem losses.

Equity and quasi-equity financial instruments are being studied, the airline said as it reported a wider first-quarter operating loss of €1.2bn.

Shareholders will be asked later this month to approve proposals that would potentially raise billions of euros.

The action could help lower long-term debt that totalled €14.2bn at the end of the first quarter, levels that CEO Ben Smith has said were “holding back our balance sheet.”

He signaled last month that a further recapitalisation may be necessary after the airline group’s latest rescue from the French government.

In the coming months, Air France-KLM is counting on global vaccination campaigns to revive consumer demand for travel. It set plans to increase capacity this quarter and next, an approach that analysts say carries risk. In a sign that airlines remain uncertain about how fast demand will recover, rival Swiss said it would pare back its fleet and cut more jobs.

“Air France-KLM continues to plan a capacity return faster than peers,” Bernstein analyst Daniel Roeska wrote in a note, saying that this risks diluting fares and incurring unnecessary expense. “While liquidity resources are currently high, they are draining quickly.”

Elsewhere, online sales of Adidas and Nike plunged in China after a boycott of international brands that have taken a stand against the treatment of Muslim Uyghurs in the Xinjiang region, reflecting the blow to businesses that cross Beijing’s political lines.

Sales in the Adidas store on Alibaba’s Tmall - China’s largest business-to-consumer e-commerce platform - slumped by 78% in April from a year ago, while Nike’s dropped by 59%.

Mainland consumers instead turned to Chinese sportswear competitors.

-Bloomberg