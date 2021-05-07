Retailer Next loses €18m in sales from Irish shop lockdown

Popular high street fashion retailer Next said it lost £16m (€18.5m) in sales from its shops in the Republic being closed due to Covid restrictions over the past few months.

Next operates 11 stores in the Republic.

Due to the lockdown, the company said it saw a 100% drop in sales here in its first quarter which runs to the first week in May.

That drop in sales was compared to the corresponding quarter in 2019.

The Irish numbers only relate to physical shops, and do not take account of online sales here.

Next does not break down online sales for Ireland, instead including them in its ‘overseas online’ division, which saw first-quarter sales rise by 67%.

A phased reopening of non-essential retail is planned to get under way in the Republic next week, beginning with click-and-collect services.

On an overall group basis, Next said its first-quarter sales were down 1.5% on two years ago. It had forecast a 10% drop, but made £75m more sales than it had expected.

Next has upped its pre-tax profit forecast for this year by around £20m to £720m — largely based on strong first-quarter online sales and a surge in sales at its physical shops in the UK, which reopened after Covid lockdown last month.

It is the second time in two months that the retailer has improved its profit guidance for this year.

Next said the last three weeks of open shops in the UK saw an “exceptionally strong” performance, with sales up 19%.

However, it said it does not expect the post-lockdown surge to continue.

"Evidence from last year suggests that this post lockdown surge will be short-lived, and we expect sales to settle back down to our guidance levels within the next few weeks," the company said in a trading update.

Meanwhile, British fashion brand Superdry said it returned to growth in its fourth quarter, helped by online and wholesale, after Covid disruption resulted in sales for the year falling 21% to £556.6m.

"The early signs following the reopening of our UK stores are encouraging, as lockdown restrictions start to lift, and we can clearly see the light at the end of the tunnel," chief executive Julian Dunkerton said in the company’s latest trading update.

The company, best known for its sweatshirts, hoodies, and jackets, has been hammered by the pandemic.

It slumped to an underlying pre-tax loss of £10.6m in the six months to the end of October, and it suffered a further blow when stores were forced to close in the important Christmas period.

However it said trade in UK stores that had reopened was "encouraging".

Group revenue in Superdry's fourth quarter increased by 0.8% to £118.3m, with a 26.6% rise in online and a 13.5% rise in wholesale offsetting a 51.5% drop in store sales.

-additional reporting Reuters