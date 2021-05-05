Peloton recalls treadmills over risk of injury

Peloton recalls treadmills over risk of injury

The touchscreen on one model available in the UK can detach and fall, while the US-only model poses death hazard (Peloton/PA)

Wed, 05 May, 2021 - 17:31
Jamie Harris, PA Science Technology Reporter

Fitness equipment firm Peloton is recalling treadmills over a risk of injury to users.

The touchscreen on the UK-sold Tread device can detach and fall, according to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

There have been reports of minor injuries such as abrasions, cuts and bruises in the UK and Canada.

The firm is also recalling a type of treadmill only sold in the US after the death of a child.

Tread+ carries a more serious hazard because “adult users, children, pets and objects can be pulled underneath the rear of the treadmill, posing a risk of injury or death”.

It comes after the US safety regulator warned users of the dangers back in April.

New York-based Peloton had originally responded saying that the claims were “inaccurate and misleading”.

But chief executive John Foley has now said the company “made a mistake” in its initial response.

“We should have engaged more productively with them from the outset,” he said.

“For that, I apologise.”

Peloton rose to prominence during the pandemic as a premium option for allowing people to exercise from home with live video from trainers, as gyms were forced to close.

Customers have been told to immediately stop using affected treadmills and contact Peloton for a full refund.

The firm is aware of 18 reports of the Tread touchscreen loosening and six reports of the touchscreen detaching and falling.

A six-year-old child died after being pulled under the rear of the US-only Tread+.

In addition, some 72 reports of adult users, children, pets and objects being pulled under the rear of the treadmill have been reported, including 29 reports of injuries to children such as second and third-degree abrasions, broken bones and lacerations.

Read More

Dealz discount store owner seeks to raise €1bn in new shares debut   

More in this section

ITV financials ITV and DHL owner post-Covid recovery in revenues 
Dealz discount store owner seeks to raise €1bn in new shares debut    Dealz discount store owner seeks to raise €1bn in new shares debut   
Coronavirus - Mon Apr 12, 2021 Hertz car rental firm chooses buyer to take it out of US bankruptcy with €5bn valuation
pelotonplace: uk
Boohoo financials

New Debenhams owner Boohoo posts 37% jump in profits amid online surge          

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices