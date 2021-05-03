McCauley Pharmacy predicts 'sustainable' earnings as it posts €3.1m loss in Covid year 

McCauley Pharmacy predicts 'sustainable' earnings as it posts €3.1m loss in Covid year 

Figures released by the company, which is 60% owned by Carlyle Cardinal, show it posted a 2020 loss of €3.1m, which included restructuring costs of €2m, as sales fell 8% to just over €83m. File picture: Denis Minihane

Mon, 03 May, 2021 - 17:37
Eamon Quinn

McCauley, one of the largest pharmacy chains in the Republic, remained in the red last year but is now  forecasting a "sustainable" level of earnings in the coming years as it puts the worst of the pandemic behind it.       

Figures released by the company, which is 60% owned by Carlyle Cardinal, show it posted a 2020 loss of €3.1m, which included restructuring costs of €2m, as sales fell 8% to just over €83m. 

For the current financial year, it expects to generate underlying earnings of over €4m and is seeking "significant sustainable growth" for next year. 

McCauley operates 35 chemist shops, mostly along the eastern and southern coasts but also in Kerry, Tipperary, Kilkenny, as well as Cavan, and employs 500 people.   

Last year's deficit is much lower than the €26.2m loss it posted in 2019, while earnings before interest payments, tax and depreciation in the latest year were in surplus by €2.9m, up from €1.7m. 

“McCauley is emerging from the pandemic, financially stable and is ready to leverage opportunities that will arise in the coming years," chief executive Tony McEntee said. Citing the support of stakeholders and "difficult decisions", Mr McEntee said that "specifically, we will see the financial benefit of the 2020 restructuring over the next two years". 

McCauley had previously disclosed "a technical compliance breach with financial covenants on its bank loan facilities" in 2019. "Subsequent to the year-end, in December 2020, the directors successfully renegotiated the group’s bank debt facilities," it had said in its 2019 accounts.  

"In addition, prior to the re-negotiation of bank’s debt facilities, the group also obtained advance deferrals from the bank in respect of capital repayments for the quarters ended 31 March 2020 to 30 September 2020, and also obtained an advance waiver in respect of the requirement to comply with financial covenants for these periods," it had said. 

Read More

UL rebrand costs reach €172,000 

More in this section

UL rebrand costs reach €172,000  UL rebrand costs reach €172,000 
Frasers Group financials Sports Direct probed by EU over Vat records
Technology Stock Apple charged with breaking EU competition rules over in-app payments
pharmacyorganisation: mccauley pharmacy
Yahoo Homepage

Verizon selling Yahoo and AOL to Apollo in €4.1bn deal

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices