Verizon selling Yahoo and AOL to Apollo in €4.1bn deal

AOL and Yahoo are being sold again, this time to a private equity firm
Verizon selling Yahoo and AOL to Apollo in €4.1bn deal

Verizon said it will keep a 10% stake in the new company, which will be called Yahoo (Yahoo/PA)

Mon, 03 May, 2021 - 14:07
Associated Press

AOL and Yahoo are being sold again, this time to a private equity firm.

Verizon will sell Verizon Media, which consists of the pioneering tech platforms, to Apollo Global Management, in a $5bn (€4.1bn) deal.

Verizon said on Monday that it will keep a 10% stake in the new company, which will be called Yahoo.

As part of the deal, Verizon will receive $4.25bn (€3.5bn) in cash, preferred interests of $750m (€622m) and the minority stake.

The transaction includes the assets of Verizon Media, including its brands and businesses such as Yahoo and AOL.

The deal is expected to close in the second half of the year.

More in this section

Technology Stock Apple charged with breaking EU competition rules over in-app payments
Niall Horan joins Gym+Coffee to help steer Irish brand in right direction Niall Horan joins Gym+Coffee to help steer Irish brand in right direction
People starting new roles with Abtran, Stryve, Grayling Properties, TEKenable, Sedgwick and MediaCom People starting new roles with Abtran, Stryve, Grayling Properties, TEKenable, Sedgwick and MediaCom
aoldigitalplace: international
Frasers Group financials

Sports Direct probed by EU over Vat records

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices