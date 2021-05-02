Sports Direct probed by EU over Vat records

Sports Direct probed by EU over Vat records

Retailer Sports Direct has come under scrutiny in Ireland and a number of other EU member states over the way it pays VAT.

Sun, 02 May, 2021 - 12:48
Rob Davies

Sports Direct is in talks with EU tax authorities that could lead to settlements related to a controversial deal between billionaire founder Mike Ashley and his brother.

Documents filed at the high court in the UK reveal that Sports Direct, since renamed Frasers Group, came under scrutiny in Ireland, France and Finland, over an arrangement that involved it paying Vat in the UK on all of its sales to customers overseas over a seven-year period.

The plan involved setting up a separate company called Barlin Delivery, which had no drivers or trucks, and was run by Mr Ashley’s computer scientist brother John, to deliver orders abroad.

The arrangement has already been the subject of a bruising investor revolt, after shareholders balked at Sports Direct’s plan to pay John Ashley £11m (€12.6m) for his services.

However, court papers suggest it also prompted scrutiny from European tax authorities, amid concern that the arrangement may have led to them missing out on Vat payments.

Sports Direct said that while Barlin had not been set up to reduce its tax bill, it suggested it had settled with some foreign tax authorities and remained in discussion with others. It declined to give further details.

“As we have repeatedly stressed, the group is adopting a fully co-operative approach with Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs
and EU member states in order to ensure Vat was paid in the correct place," Sports Direct said.

- Guardian

