Smurfit shares jump as group's first-quarter revenues surge

Packaging group is stepping up its capital invesment plans as revenues grew by 6% in the first three months of this year
Smurfit shares jump as group's first-quarter revenues surge

Chief executive Tony Smurfit said the first quarter of 2021 was 'remarkable in many ways' for Smurfit Kappa Group.

Fri, 30 Apr, 2021 - 21:45
Geoff Percival

Shares in Smurfit Kappa Group jumped by over 4% on the Irish-headquartered international paper and packaging giant reporting strong revenue growth and a “remarkable” start to the year.

The group said it grew its underlying revenues by 6% — to just under €2.3bn — in the first three months of the year. 

Earnings for the quarter amounted to €386m.

'Foundation for growth' 

Chief executive Tony Smurfit said the strong first-quarter showing has “set the foundation” for the group’s accelerated revenue and earnings growth for 2021.

“This performance and these prospects reflect the strength and quality of Smurfit Kappa,” he said.

The first quarter was remarkable in many ways. 

"We had strong corrugated volume growth in practically every area and all markets in which we operate. With unprecedented industry-wide shortages of supply and input cost pressures, paper prices have moved up sharply. 

"We are recovering these input costs in line with our expectations,” Mr Smurfit said.

The group is accelerating its capital investment plans with "many high-return projects" including the construction of mega plants and the acquisition of many converting machines in order to meet customers’ demand growth, Mr Smurfit said.

Read More

IDA figures show US-Irish FDI  helps nation through Covid

 

More in this section

Niall Horan joins Gym+Coffee to help steer Irish brand in right direction Niall Horan joins Gym+Coffee to help steer Irish brand in right direction
People starting new roles with Abtran, Stryve, Grayling Properties, TEKenable, Sedgwick and MediaCom People starting new roles with Abtran, Stryve, Grayling Properties, TEKenable, Sedgwick and MediaCom
McDonald’s Results McDonald’s comes roaring back as restrictions ease
smurfit kappa
Technology Stock

Apple charged with breaking EU competition rules over in-app payments

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices