Dixons Carphone to shut all airport shops after tax-free shopping scrapped

Shares in the PC World owner slid after it revealed plans to shut the 35-shop business.
Dixons Carphone to shut all airport shops after tax-free shopping scrapped

A Dixons Travel shop (Dixons/PA)

Wed, 28 Apr, 2021 - 10:45
Henry Saker-Clark, PA City Reporter

Electricals retailer Dixons Carphone is to close airport store business Dixons Travel after it was hammered by the pandemic and the end of tax-free tourist shopping.

Shares in the PC World owner slid after it revealed plans to shut the 35-shop business.

It told investors that it does not expect passenger numbers to “sufficiently compensate for the removal of airside tax-free shopping”, which was introduced by the Government at the start of the year.

“This has led to the difficult decision to close this business, which historically made an annual profit contribution of over £20 million,” the company added.

The group said that around 400 staff at Dixons Travel have been offered jobs in other areas of the business.

In an update to the stock market, the company also said that it has now reimbursed the Government with the £73 million in furlough support it claimed following the impact of Covid-19.

Dixons Carphone said it has also paid all of the £144 million in VAT deferred by the Government in the past year.

Sales in 2021 have “remained strong” despite the third national lockdown, the company said in the update.

It said that group revenues saw like-for-like growth of 12% in the 25-week period of April 24, driven by 14% growth in its international business.

Meanwhile, its UK & Ireland electricals operations delivered 11% like-for-like sales growth.

This was boosted by “very strong online growth”, with group electricals online sales more-than-doubling to £4.5 billion for the year.

Shares in the company were 4.1% lower at 150.8p in early trading.

Read More

Novartis profits dip as Covid mask-wearing cuts flu cases

More in this section

evening traffic at airport Joe Walsh Tours closes after 60 years in operation
Cork based software company to double its workforce this year  Cork based software company to double its workforce this year 
Merck in Cork to double production of key Covid test component Merck in Cork to double production of key Covid test component
dixonscarphoneplace: uk
Dixons Carphone to shut all airport shops after tax-free shopping scrapped

Watch: The emerging Cork firms shortlisted for the Cork Chamber Company of the Year Awards

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices