Novartis profits dip as Covid mask-wearing cuts flu cases

Swiss drug giant Novartis – which employs about 1,400 people in Ireland across a manufacturing plant in Cork and a services centre in Dublin – saw profits slip in its latest quarter as mask-wearing to protect against the spread of Covid-19 cut cases of flu and other diseases, sapping demand for some of its key products.

Novartis said its first-quarter core net income dropped 4% to $3.4bn (€2.8bn). That was worse than analysts expected.