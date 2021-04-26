Texas energy firm to open European headquarters in Cork

Texas artificial intelligence (AI) firm Innowatts is to establish a European headquarters in Cork with plans to create 40 jobs.

The company provides support to global energy providers including Direct Energy, Shell and Iberdrola. It has operated in Europe since 2019 aiming to assist electricity suppliers and grid operators to transition to a sustainable energy system.

Headquartered in Houston, the company analyses data from more than 43 million smart meters globally. The centre in Cork will focus on providing AI-driven insights and services for the European and global electricity market. The new roles created include data architects, data scientists and engineers alongside energy specialist roles including wholesale market traders, forecasters and risk managers.

Homes and businesses around the world are being upgraded with smart energy meters that provide more data on energy usage by consumers. Mike Kelleher, Commercial Director Europe for Innowatts said this data has enormous potential to help electricity suppliers and grid operators give them and their customers more control, choice and flexibility. "Whether that is through highlighting EV connection hotspots or identifying trends for time of use tariffs, we’re here to help the market on this journey.”

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise Leo Varadkar TD said the work of companies like Innowatts is important to help ensure Ireland’s transition to a sustainable future. "I’m very pleased to see that Innowatts is establishing a new office in Cork, which will create over 40 new jobs over the next year or so."

IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shanahan said: “Innowatts’ decision to establish an Irish base from which to expand its European operations is very welcome news and closely aligns with IDA’s aim of winning investments in new sustainability-related activities. The creation of 40 new jobs will be of considerable economic benefit to the Cork and wider South West region.”