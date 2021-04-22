Cork marketing group dyjaho acquires Dublin agency

Expanded marketing group will serve clients across hospitality, transport, property, and financial services
Pat Kierans, MD and founder of dyjaho, with Paul Condon of Binate Digital. Marketing agency dyjaho, in Cork, has acquired Dublin-based web agency Binate Digital. Picture: Brian Lougheed

Thu, 22 Apr, 2021 - 17:17
Joe Dermody

Marketing communications agency dyjaho, in Cork, has acquired Dublin-based web development agency Binate Digital.

The combined company will maintain operations out of offices in Cork city and Dublin to service a portfolio of over 40 individual clients across a range of industries including hospitality, transport, property, and financial services, and will support a full complement of 10 full-time staff.

Pat Kierans, founder and MD of dyjaho, said: “This is a really exciting time for dyjaho and Binate clients. The past year has seen a radical shift in the way we communicate, and today’s announcement means that dyjaho and Binate are extremely well-positioned to lead our clients through this critical transformation.” 

Founded in 2016, dyjaho's clients include Laya Healthcare, Harris Group, Maxus, Dairygold and Demesne Electrical.

Binate Digital, founded in 2018, has won a suite of digital agency awards, including Best Web Development Start-Up in the 2020 Technology Innovator Awards.

Paul Condon, director of Binate Digital, said: “This move allows us to offer a wide array of services including web expertise and strategic communications. 

"Our primary focus over the coming months will be to ensure a smooth transition and integration, and to support our clients by ensuring that they benefit from our combined services to achieve their business goals.”

