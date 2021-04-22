Shannon aviation firm to add 80 jobs

Aviation company Shannon Technical Services will create 80 new jobs by the end of 2023.

The aviation company currently employs 40 people at its Shannon office and has utilised over 130 aviation technical consultants globallythis year. It will increase headcount to 60 by the end of 2021, 100 by the end of 2022, and upwards to 120 by 2023. The new roles will be across operations, commercial, administration and aviation technical services. As part of the controlled expansion, Shannon Technical Services (STS) will also be opening a new office in Dublin. 57 of the new jobs are supported by Enterprise Ireland.

Founded in February 2019, the company’s services include management of aircraft transitions, redeliveries, engine management, and materials and logistics management for global aircraft lessors and airlines.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise Leo Varadkar said: “Covid-19 has had a devastating impact on the aviation sector. The Government is determined to help the industry recover and rebuild once the pandemic is over. This expansion by Shannon Technical Services, creating 80 new jobs in Shannon and Dublin by the end of 2023, is a great vote of confidence. Congratulations to the team involved. I wish them every success as their business continues to grow.”

Ben Whelan, Founder and CEO of Shannon Technical Services stated: “Shannon Technical Services is the most trusted global aviation technical services partner and the foundation to the company’s success lies in its people. As we begin to recover from these turbulent times for society and in particular for the aviation sector, we feel privileged to be expanding and providing attractive job opportunities in Shannon and at a new office that we will be opening in Dublin. The aviation industry has demonstrated resilience many times in the past and I’m confident that it will, once again, bounce back.”

Julie Sinnamon, CEO of Enterprise Ireland said: “In just a little over two years in operation, the highly experienced team at Shannon Technical Services has built an early stage company into a global market leader in its field. We are proud to have supported the new jobs announced today and are delighted at the positive news for the company.

“Ireland is a global leader in aviation and the creation of these new jobs demonstrates that Irish innovation and enterprise in the sector continues to thrive on a global scale, despite the very challenging and uncertain market circumstances. We look forward to continuing to work with Shannon Technical Services and wish the team well in their future endeavours.”