Carphone Warehouse to close all its Irish stores

As a result of this announcement, 486 staff will be made redundant
Carphone Warehouse to close all its Irish stores

The changing way customers buy handsets has been blamed for the decision. Picture Denis Minihane.

Wed, 21 Apr, 2021 - 11:00
Alan Healy

Carphone Warehouse is to close its 81 stores in Ireland with immediate effect.

The company said the changing way customers buy mobile devices was the reason for the decision. As a result of the decision, there will be 486 redundancies.

Stores offering mobile services have remained open during the lockdown but Carphone Warehouse said footfall has reduced significantly.

A statement from Dixons Carphone said it has made the difficult but necessary decision to close Carphone Warehouse in Ireland, in line with its decision to close all standalone Carphone Warehouse stores in the UK in 2020.

"Customers are changing the way they buy mobile devices and connectivity, replacing their handsets less often and buying them separately or as part of more flexible bundles."

"Although these changes in behaviour were anticipated, they were expected to occur over a longer period of time. However, the change in shopping behaviours has been accelerated by the pandemic."

Carphone Warehouse entered the Irish market in 1996 with the opening of their first store on Grafton Street in Dublin. It was an immediate success given the rapid growth in mobile phone use and the company's practice of offering devices and contracts from different providers.

Following this morning's announcement, the company said they will continue to sell mobile handsets and accessories through its Currys PC World stores.

Carphone Warehouse said the decision to close immediately was taken because footfall in their stores is down significantly. "We don’t expect many customers to sign new contracts with us during this time; our stores will therefore close immediately."

The company said customers with vouchers can exchange them for Currys PC World vouchers.

More in this section

Etex acquires Cork construction consultancy in strategic partnership Etex acquires Cork construction consultancy in strategic partnership
J&J posts $22.3bn in revenues as vaccine maker waits for US blood-clot ruling         J&J posts $22.3bn in revenues as vaccine maker waits for US blood-clot ruling        
An up close image of a person smoking marijuana Cryptocurrency Dogecoin climbs on  social media hashtags 'to mark pot-smoking day'        
Carphone Warehouse to close all its Irish stores

Ornua profits soar on the back on Kerrygold sales

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices