Kerry invests €30m in new facility in Indonesia

A wide range of flavour technologies will be manufactured in Karawang,
Kerry invests €30m in new facility in Indonesia

Construction has started on Kerry's new plant in Indonesia that will be operational in late 2022. Picture Dan Linehan

Mon, 19 Apr, 2021 - 12:20
Alan Healy

Food group Kerry is to expand its presence in South East Asia by building a second manufacturing facility in Karawang, Indonesia. 

The new facility, which represents Kerry’s largest-ever capital investment in the region and will significantly expand Kerry’s taste offering. It will be Kerry second manufacturing site and third facility in Indonesia.

It will encompass a flavour manufacturing site along with a sampling hub and a research and development pilot plant. A wide range of flavour technologies will be manufactured in Karawang, allowing this new site to support Kerry’s fast-growing taste business and its food and beverages systems across all food categories, including beverage and snacks which is among the fastest-growing end-use markets for Kerry.

“As part of its goal to create a world of sustainable nutrition, Kerry is committed to meeting the growing demand from customers within Indonesia and South East Asia. Our focus is on delivering world-class products to our customers and consumers. This new investment is made with current and future customer needs in mind and the important role that taste can play in enabling the transition to healthier and more sustainable diets,” said Antoine Nourrain, General Manager, Taste APMEA.

The design of the new facilities includes an on-site wastewater treatment plant and meets the criteria of Kerry’s Beyond the Horizon sustainability strategy achieving new standards in the consumption of energy and water with significantly lower CO2 emissions and no waste to landfill. Construction has started and the plant will be operational late 2022.

Commenting on the announcement, John Savage, CEO Global Taste said: “The construction of this world-class manufacturing site demonstrates our commitment to our customers in Indonesia and the South East Asia region. This new facility will strengthen our competitiveness as we work with customers to deliver our Taste portfolio of solutions and bring excellent and authentic tasting products to market. The South East Asian taste market is valued at circa €900m and growing in strong single digits with a huge opportunity for further development and innovation."

More in this section

MobilityX conference Driverless Tesla crashes into tree in Texas killing two, police say
FILE PHOTO An inquiry into the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire, which lead to the deaths of 72 people, has heard from staff of Irish-fo Kingspan sales jump 24% with buoyant order intake
Haven and Totalhealth pharmacy groups to merge Haven and Totalhealth pharmacy groups to merge
FILE PHOTO An inquiry into the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire, which lead to the deaths of 72 people, has heard from staff of Irish-fo

Kingspan shares up on Covid recovery sales but raw material costs rise

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices