Kingspan sales jump 24% with buoyant order intake

Building material supplier Kingspan has reported a strong first quarter with sales of €1.28bn for the first three months of the year, 24% ahead of prior year.
Significant raw material inflation is a key feature of the current trading environment and the associated recovery effort is ongoing and on track, albeit with a lag.
By market during the first quarter, Mainland Europe was strongly ahead overall with Germany, France and the Benelux notably positive. The Americas has had an encouraging start to the year particularly in Latin America and order intake in North America significantly outpaced sales in the period. The UK business has also been strong year to date with buoyant sales and order intake activity.
In its trading update, Kingspan said net debt was €352m after taking account of a cumulative acquisition spend of €167m in the period. The Group has, in aggregate, in excess of €2bn of cash on hand and committed undrawn facilities.
"We have a strong backlog on hand which augurs well for the period ahead although in the current environment we are cautious about looking too far forward," the company said.
Kingspan’s Annual General Meeting will take place at 10am on Friday, April 30.