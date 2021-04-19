Driverless Tesla crashes into tree in Texas killing two, police say

It is not clear if Tesla’s driver-assist system was being used.
Driverless Tesla crashes into tree in Texas killing two, police say

A Tesla logo on a Tesla Model S car at a launch event for the MobilityX self-driving conference, a gathering of global autonomous vehicle leaders, in Dublin. File picture.

Mon, 19 Apr, 2021 - 09:32
Press Association

Two people have died after a crash involving a Tesla in Texas, with authorities saying there was no one in the driver’s seat.

A Harris County constable told television stations in Houston that there was a person in the front passenger seat and another in a rear passenger seat after the crash in the Houston suburb of Spring.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said authorities are certain that no one was driving the car at the time of the crash.

“They feel very confident just with the positioning of the bodies after the impact that there was no-one driving that vehicle,” Constable Herman told KHOU-TV.

It is not clear if Tesla’s driver-assist system was being used.

Deputies said the car was traveling fast and failed to navigate a turn before running off the road, hitting a tree, and bursting into flames on Saturday night.

The identity of the victims had not been released by Sunday afternoon. KHOU reported that one was 69 and the other was 59.

Tesla did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment.

Federal traffic safety officials are investigating several Tesla crashes in which the vehicle’s Autopilot function may have been used, including crashes in which cars drove under tractor-trailers.

The company warns customers that its driver-assist system, called Autopilot, is not an autonomous-driving program, and that they must pay attention and be ready to take control of the vehicle.

However, the National Transportation Safety Board said last year the design of the system allows drivers to avoid paying attention and fails to limit where Autopilot can be used.

Read More

Turf war breaks out between Oireachtas committees over bogus self-employment

More in this section

Haven and Totalhealth pharmacy groups to merge Haven and Totalhealth pharmacy groups to merge
JP Morgan to finance controversial breakaway Super League JP Morgan to finance controversial breakaway Super League
CC COVID 19 SCENES Penneys owner to unveil sales slump after months of closures
#teslaustechnologycrash
FILE PHOTO An inquiry into the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire, which lead to the deaths of 72 people, has heard from staff of Irish-fo

Kingspan sales jump 24% with buoyant order intake

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices