Reuters moves its content behind a paywall

The Reuters News organisation said it will begin charging for access to its content becoming the latest media organisation to install a paywall.
Alongside a revamp of its main news website, the organisation is also targeting business professionals prepared to pay $34.99 (€29.32) per month for deeper coverage of certain business sectors.
The subscription fee is similar to that of its main rival for business content Bloomberg.
Reuters.com will remain free for a preview period, but will require users to register after five stories. It is not immediately clear when it will begin charging.
The Thomson Reuters-owned news division now joins a crowded market of major news organisations that already charge for their content.
Josh London, Chief Marketing Officer, Reuters and Head of Reuters Professional, called the launch “the largest digital transformation at Reuters in a decade.”
“Professionals need direct access to industry knowledge, data and insights from expert sources, and Reuters is pleased to offer our trusted, impartial and accurate news coverage through a premium offering.”