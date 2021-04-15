British exploration firm expects to attract investors for Irish assets despite tightening regulations

British exploration company Europa Oil and Gas expects to attract development partner interest in its offshore Ireland gas prospects despite tightening regulations making it more difficult to drill in Irish waters.

Europa has significantly downsized its Irish asset base since the Government’s ban on future oil and gas licences and is now focused on two frontier exploration licences off the west coast — including its flagship Inishkea prospect near the Corrib gas field, holding an estimated 1.5tn cubic feet of gas.