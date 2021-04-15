British exploration firm expects to attract investors for Irish assets despite tightening regulations

Europa Oil and Gas is focused on two frontier exploration licences off the west coast of Ireland
British exploration firm expects to attract investors for Irish assets despite tightening regulations

Europa Oil and Gas expects investor interest in Irish offshore drilling projects to remain high.

Thu, 15 Apr, 2021 - 16:11
Geoff Percival

British exploration company Europa Oil and Gas expects to attract development partner interest in its offshore Ireland gas prospects despite tightening regulations making it more difficult to drill in Irish waters.

Europa has significantly downsized its Irish asset base since the Government’s ban on future oil and gas licences and is now focused on two frontier exploration licences off the west coast — including its flagship Inishkea prospect near the Corrib gas field, holding an estimated 1.5tn cubic feet of gas.

Europa will formally launch a long-awaited search for a development and funding partner for its west of Ireland assets once its acquisition of a third frontier licence is formally approved by the Government.

Meanwhile, global oil prices could drop to around $40 a barrel by 2030 if governments push to reduce fuel consumption in step with UN-backed plans to limit global warming, according to leading energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie.

The decline in demand would accelerate to a rate of two million barrels of oil per day by 2050, it said.

  • Additional reporting Reuters

Read More

Over 130 Irish jobs at risk as PayPal looks to relocate roles

More in this section

DENIS SCANNELL Apple creates fund for 'working forests' as part of carbon-removal efforts
Web Summit VMware spinoff to help Dell cut its debt load of €40bn
Cork healthcare firm sold to Swedish group for €245m Cork healthcare firm sold to Swedish group for €245m
Deliveroo funding

Deliveroo shares fall 4% in latest setback as end of Covid restrictions loom closer 

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices