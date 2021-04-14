Danish home store Jysk appeals to landlords to get in touch as it seeks to expand

After opening nine stores over the past two years, Danish firm Jysk is appealing for landlords across the country to get in touch about available properties to meet their expansion needs.

The home retailer is to open three new stores this summer in Carlow, Tralee and at Eastgate Retail Park in Little Island, Cork.

The company has criticised the time it takes to secure the necessary properties in Ireland compared to other European countries.

“It has been a very difficult process here in Ireland to acquire a space to rent. In comparison to other European countries, we can issue and sign a lease contract within 2-4 weeks, whereas in Ireland, this is taking up to four months in some cases," Roni Tuominen, Country Manager for JYSK in the UK & Ireland said.

"To achieve the volume of stores we want in the Irish market and increase job opportunities in regional areas, we need to secure a steady flow of new locations and that is something we’re actively pursuing right now.”

Landlords from across the country are encouraged to get in contact with JYSK if they have suitable spaces available, with the ideal unit size being 1,300 square metres or the ability to add mezzanine/extend to reach this size.

Founded in Denmark in 1979 by Lars Larsen, JYSK has since expanded to 51 countries, with more than 3,000 stores worldwide employing 26,500 people.