Shannon aviation firm recruiting ahead of the return of air travel

Apprentices will build careers in aircraft maintenance, while venturing into fields such as design and quality assurance
Shannon aviation firm recruiting ahead of the return of air travel

Apprentices Linda Keane, Niamh Burke and Alana O’Brien at the Shannon base of Atlantic Aviation Group. Picture: Eamon Ward

Tue, 13 Apr, 2021 - 15:51
Alan Healy

Shannon-based Atlantic Aviation Group (AAG) said it is preparing for the return of aviation and is recruiting new apprentices for its training programme for aircraft maintenance engineers.

AAG is one of Europe's leading independent aviation organisations, and its customers include DHL, Ryanair, ASL Airlines, Star Air, TUI Group, Jet 2, and major aircraft lessors such as GECAS, Aer Cap, and Avolon. 

The firm was acquired in April 2015 by Patrick Jordan and, since then, more than 80 apprentices have participated in its four-year aircraft maintenance engineering programme.

Growing business

AAG employs currently 317 staff and 24 trainees at its headquarters in Co. Clare, an increase in staff numbers of almost 100 over the past five years. A further 102 staff are employed at its facility in Brize Norton, UK.
It offers services in maintenance, repair and overhaul, aircraft modifications, continuous airworthiness management, and aviation training.

AAG CEO Shane O’Neill said: “While the industry has faced some challenges due to the pandemic, AAG continues to recruit and train for aviation’s inevitable return and we look forward to welcoming our future 15 candidates."

Our continued commitment to our apprenticeship demonstrates our confidence in the future of our industry and in the future careers of the talent that will join our programme. 

"I’m proud that we have a diverse workforce in the company including our apprenticeship classes.” 

Sharon O’Flaherty, the group's talent acquisition partner, said candidates on the programme would graduate fully equipped with the necessary skills to enter a variety of paths in the industry.

She added: “We have seen previous graduates continue their career in aircraft maintenance, along with venturing into CAMO [continuing airworthiness management organisation], Part-21 Design, quality assurance, amongst many other fields.”

Read More

Willie Walsh: Aviation is brutally competitive, and it will remain so

More in this section

Just Eat hits 200 million orders as demand for food delivery continues Just Eat hits 200 million orders as demand for food delivery continues
JD Sports to open new Irish warehouse to avoid Brexit-related tariffs JD Sports to open new Irish warehouse to avoid Brexit-related tariffs
Cork firm collaborates on new robot design to impact production Cork firm collaborates on new robot design to impact production
munster businessaviationplace: irelandplace: shannonplace: clareperson: shane o’neillorganisation: atlantic aviation group
Shannon aviation firm recruiting ahead of the return of air travel

Limerick plant approved for fast-track planning

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices