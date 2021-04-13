Shannon aviation firm recruiting ahead of the return of air travel

Shannon-based Atlantic Aviation Group (AAG) said it is preparing for the return of aviation and is recruiting new apprentices for its training programme for aircraft maintenance engineers.

AAG is one of Europe's leading independent aviation organisations, and its customers include DHL, Ryanair, ASL Airlines, Star Air, TUI Group, Jet 2, and major aircraft lessors such as GECAS, Aer Cap, and Avolon.

The firm was acquired in April 2015 by Patrick Jordan and, since then, more than 80 apprentices have participated in its four-year aircraft maintenance engineering programme.

Growing business

AAG employs currently 317 staff and 24 trainees at its headquarters in Co. Clare, an increase in staff numbers of almost 100 over the past five years. A further 102 staff are employed at its facility in Brize Norton, UK.

It offers services in maintenance, repair and overhaul, aircraft modifications, continuous airworthiness management, and aviation training.

AAG CEO Shane O’Neill said: “While the industry has faced some challenges due to the pandemic, AAG continues to recruit and train for aviation’s inevitable return and we look forward to welcoming our future 15 candidates."

Our continued commitment to our apprenticeship demonstrates our confidence in the future of our industry and in the future careers of the talent that will join our programme.

"I’m proud that we have a diverse workforce in the company including our apprenticeship classes.”

Sharon O’Flaherty, the group's talent acquisition partner, said candidates on the programme would graduate fully equipped with the necessary skills to enter a variety of paths in the industry.

She added: “We have seen previous graduates continue their career in aircraft maintenance, along with venturing into CAMO [continuing airworthiness management organisation], Part-21 Design, quality assurance, amongst many other fields.”