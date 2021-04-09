Community hubs ideal for flexible work models

Clean, safe and professionally managed enterprise hubs can help drive a post pandemic jobs-led recovery, say NACEC and its partners.

At the inaugural meeting of the National Association of Community Enterprise Centres and its partners, NACEC identified a blended approach to flexible working as a priority for startups, SMEs, multinationals and remote workers.

Gary O’Meara, chair of NACEC and CEO of Meath Enterprise, said: “I think a hybrid or blended approach to flexible working is the future where people from across the public and private sectors will be able to work from home and hub and possibly the office when really necessary.

“Hubs, if managed correctly, can really drive economic activity and social prosperity throughout our regions and across rural Ireland.”

The meeting was chaired by Damien English, Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment. NACEC is managing the national steering committee. Committee members include senior officials from Enterprise Ireland, IDA, NSAI, the Department of Enterprise, Trade & Employment, the Western Development Commission, the Regional Enterprise Plans Programme and the County and City Managers Association (CCMA).

Independent consultants Dolmen Design & Innovation have been appointed to design and deliver the national hubs project.

Minister Damien English said: “This project is timely and fits in with Government’s ambitions under our renewed Regional Enterprise Plans and the ‘Our Rural Future’ strategy which was announced earlier this week. It sets out a pathway to develop a national network of enterprise centres and coworking hubs that will support the realisation of a sustainable regional development model for Ireland.

"NACEC’s plans are important in improving work-life-balance, will support environmental sustainability and facilitates balanced economic development - all of which are important strategic and policy objectives for this government as we work towards a post pandemic jobs-led recovery.”