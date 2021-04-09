business movers

Here is a selection of people starting new roles with Bank of Ireland, Cognate Health, Core Learning, PM Group, Vivasure and ifac.

Conor Magee has been appointed head of manufacturing on the Bank of Ireland business banking team. He joins from Cargotec, a global manufacturer of industrial equipment for cargo handling and transport, where he worked in Ireland, China and Finland. In his new role, he will support existing and potential manufacturing customers to scale and grow their businesses. He brings experience in business plan delivery, scaling and turnaround and is an expert practitioner in Lean thinking, supply chain best practice and cost management in the manufacturing sector. June Butler, head of SME banking and sectors, Bank of Ireland, said: “Conor's vast knowledge of the manufacturing sector, and longstanding direct experience of working in this area, will enable him to act as a trusted adviser to Irish manufacturing businesses.”

Ciara Buckley has been appointed sales and marketing manager with occupational health provider Cognate Health, appointed in response to the company's rapid growth. With extensive sales and marketing experience, Ciara will be responsible for developing and executing marketing strategies and strengthening Cognate Heath’s corporate customer base in the rapidly growing occupational health market. Previous to joining Cognate Health, Ciara was employed at the Doyle Collection as director of global sales and marketing. Pivoting from hospitality into health, she joins the team with experience for promoting customer centric services that are based on strong, long-term partnerships with clients. Cognate Health has a team of over 80 who support 120,000 employees across the country in occupational health services including remote case management.

Mark O’Flaherty has been appointed director of Core Learning, part of the marketing communications company Core. Mark joined Core in 2016 as development director where he focuses on analysing the organisational needs for development and the training needs of new recruits. In his new role, Mark will expand his responsibilities to encompass the learning and CPD needs for all 300+ employees across the Core group of practices. Prior to joining Core Learning, he was a head of planning at IPG Mediabrands. During his time there, Mark worked with Account Directors to develop compelling multimedia strategies across a range of key clients, including Johnson & Johnson, Zurich and Tesco Mobile. Core Learning is part of Core. Core employs a team of 330 people in eight practices.

Rosita Fennell has been appointed chief financial officer of international project delivery company PM Group, as well as being appointed to its board of directors. She replaces Larry Westman as CFO, will continue to work with the Group in an advisory capacity. With extensive experience of finance and operations management, Rosita has held a number of senior finance roles with several multinational companies prior to joining PM Group in 2006. She has held finance leadership roles and served as PM Group company secretary from 2019 to 2021. She is a chartered management accountant and holds a BComm from UCC and an MSc in Executive Leadership from University of Ulster. PM Group employs over 3,000 people worldwide.

Andrew Glass has been appointed chief executive officer of Vivasure Medical in Galway, a company pioneering fully absorbable solutions for large hole percutaneous vessel closure. Founder and former CEO,Ger Brett, will transition to serving as chief operating officer. Andrew has extensive leadership, commercial operations and product development experience in the medical technology and cardiovascular fields, notably in senior leadership roles at Abbott Laboratories for the past 15 years; he was regional director at Abbott Vascular, leading commercial operations for 13 European countries. Previously, he served in senior leadership positions in general management, business development, and marketing in Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the United States. He has a proven track record with new innovative technologies in the cardiovascular space.

Brendan Lawlor has been announced as chairman for the next two years with ifac, the farming, food and agribusiness professional services firm. A dairy farmer from Ballybunion, Co Kerry, Brendan is a client of ifac for 41 years, serving on boards of management, including as an IFA representative for Kerry. Brendan runs a herd of 80 British Friesian cows and followers along the Wild Atlantic Way. Over a decade ago, he installed a micro-wind turbine that now produces approximately 70% of his farm’s electrical needs. He succeeds Mayo farmer Sean Clarke, chairman of ifac for two terms since 2017. ifac is a specialist in tax advisory, accountancy, pension planning, succession planning and other financial services.