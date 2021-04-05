SMART scooters announces 20 new jobs in anticipation of new government legisation

Ireland's only fully owned e-scooter sharing platform has announced a six-figure investment and an expansion of their eight-strong workforce based in Dublin.

The plans for SMART Scooters to add 20 jobs across tech, operations and customer care comes as the company anticipates new government legislation to regulate the devices.

It is one of multiple scooter companies preparing to scale up their operations across cities and large towns in Ireland including Cork, Limerick and Waterford.

The Dublin-based operator made the announcement as the company received its latest delivery of Acton pro-2.0 scooters and 3.0s, a robust model with a two-year lifespan.

As services come onboard with the approval of operating licenses by local councils, SMART Scooters said an additional 10-15 jobs could be created - per city or town - which the company said was very encouraging.

Speaking about the investment and future expansion plans, CEO Lee Roche said customer care will be important feature of their e-scooter product and that their local knowledge gives them an advantage over potential competitors.

"We believe being Irish gives us a unique perspective. We are based locally and have a detailed understanding of the cities and towns we hope to operate in. Another important point is around customer care.

"We've seen how poor customer service can really impact the overall experience for partners and customers when you use a SMART Scooter, it will be safe, affordable, fun - all backed up with excellent customer care," said Mr Roche.

The entrepreneur founded the company with his brother Dylan Roche and his cousin Gerard Rowe after spotting a gap in the Irish market for the transport service relative to other European countries.

Mr Roche hopes to announce future partnerships tour operators and hotel chains.

"We’re also in discussions with a wide range of hotel chains and tour operators; both of whom see the enormous potential for our escooter sharing scheme. They are particularly keen on our Irish heritage and the fact that we have local knowledge. We are confident SMART Scooters can be at the centre of that growth," said Mr Lee.

In February, the Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan gave approval to draft legislation that will allow for the regulation of e-scooters and e-bikes in the forthcoming Road Traffic (Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill.

The Minister is proposing to create a new vehicle category which will be known as ‘Powered Personal Transporters’ (PPTs) and will include e-scooters and similar devices.

The proposed legislation will allow e-scooters to be used legally in a public place within a new safety framework, with new regulations to decide how and where they may be used.

Tax, insurance and driving licenses will not be required to operate one of the PPTs.