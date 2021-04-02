business movers

Here is a selection of people starting new roles with Irish Limousin Cattle Society, Virgin Media Television, Ballymore Ireland, Sonica, Zurich Insurance and Social Entrepreneurs Ireland.

Ronan Murphy has been appointed as CEO of the Irish Limousin Cattle Society, based at Kilglass, Mitchelstown, Co Cork. He brings vast experience of animal breeding and production to the role. Currently working as a consultant, he was previously CEO of Horse Sport Ireland, where he led the restructuring of the organisation, developing the strategic plan and financial sustainability and establishing a new cohesive business approach across the Irish sport horse industry. He was previously CEO in Weatherbys Ireland, responsible for its thoroughbred stud book business and its genomic testing laboratories in Naas. He has also worked in Hermitage Genetics in Kilkenny. Hailing rom Wicklow, he holds a Masters in Animal Science from UCD.

Áine Ní Chaoindealbháin has been promoted to deputy managing director of Virgin Media Television, home to the free-to-air channels Virgin Media One, Two and Three, as well as the Virgin Media Player. Currently director of operations, her new role has been established for the first time as a new executive function in the business. Áine is responsible for Virgin Media Television’s technical and operational activities. During her 25-year career, she has held senior roles across a range of broadcasters, notably with UTV Ireland, Setanta Sports and Sky Ireland, with previous experience in the independent sector and RTÉ. Áine is passionate about content creation and innovation in the broadcasting sector.

Patrick Phelan has been promoted to managing director of property development firm Ballymore Ireland. This leadership appointment is in response to increased activity in both suburban housebuilding and in several key mixed-use developments in central Dublin. Formerly Ballymore’s director of corporate finance, Patrick is a real estate professional with broad experience in the UK, Ireland and the US, acquired over a 25-year career. Prior to joining Ballymore, he was a director with CBRE. Previous employers include the NTMA, JPMorgan Chase, Bear Stearns and PwC. Ballymore is an Irish family-run firm, established by Sean Mulryan and his wife Bernardine in Ballymore Eustace in 1982. Their daughter, Linda Mulryan-Condron, has taken up the new post of deputy managing director.

Domnick Carey has been appointed as commercial director with construction company Sonica. He joins from Sisk, where he was commercial manager. As part of a restructure, Conor Doyle is appointed as projects director, with Tim Lennon becoming pre-construction director. Conor will now lead the team in the successful completion of Sonica construction projects. He will also provide oversight to project managers, ensuring that all work is completed on time and within budget, to the highest Sonica standard. Tim Lennon will continue to lead the business development and preconstruction aspect of the business, in addition to the development of sister facilities management and property business, Preempt. Domnick holds a BSc in Quantity Surveying from Heriot-Watt University, Edinburgh.

Willie Phelan has been appointed as farm business development manager for Munster with Zurich Insurance. He will work with Munster farmers, while also working to develop and enhance Zurich’s overall farming business. Hailing from a farming family in Co Tipperary, he has almost 20 years’ experience in farm insurance. He has previously worked with Abbey Machinery, Farmhand and with FBD Insurance. A part-time farmer, he attended Rockwell Agricultural College and Salesian Agricultural College, where he specialised in Farm Machinery. He also holds a Health & Safety Diploma from UCD. He will now work with Zurich's experienced team of farm insurance experts. Zurich delivers farm insurance cover including farming property, livestock, farm home and business interruption.

Tim Griffiths has been appointed as CEO of Social Entrepreneurs Ireland (SEI), which has has supported more than 375 social entrepreneurs since 2004. Tim succeeds Darren Ryan, who has taken up a new role with The Ireland Funds. Tim brings 25 years of senior experience in advertising and communications to the role. He was one of the founders of the media agency Initiative Media Dublin, rising to MD, having previously worked for Initiative Media in London. He has also been MD of OMD and its parent company Omnicom Media Group. He was on the board of the Institute of Advertising Practitioners in Ireland (IAPI) and sits on the council of the Advertising Benevolent Society.