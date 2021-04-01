FRS announces acquisition of Clare-based tech startup

Clare-based tech start-up Get the Shifts has been acquired by Irish recruitment firm FRS.

Previously dubbed the ‘Tinder for jobs’, Get the Shifts provides on-demand temporary hospitality, retail and marketing staff. In a statement this morning, FRS said it will use the acquisition to further grow its market share of the temporary staffing market in Ireland and use the platform to expand into international markets.

Under the terms of the deal, Get the Shifts will become a division of FRS Recruitment. All staff working for Get the Shifts will join the FRS Recruitment team, with Hannah Wrixon becoming General Manager of Get the Shifts.

Colin Donnery, General Manager of FRS Recruitment said: “We are very excited to be working with Get the Shifts and their team. Everyone in recruitment can see the innovative approach that Hannah and her colleagues have brought to temporary recruitment in recent years."

“Now that they are part of FRS Recruitment, we believe we can develop strong synergies that will benefit both these operations. FRS Recruitment has been experiencing growth across all our core markets and that is a trend we expect will continue. This acquisition will provide the opportunity to future proof our ambitions in Ireland and abroad, developing on-demand, fully automated staffing solutions that will benefit our clients wherever they are in the world,” he said.

Hannah Wrixon, General Manager of Get the Shifts said: "By joining forces with FRS, Get the Shifts will be able to benefit from their reach and resources to further build the platform, allowing our business to reach new markets both at home and abroad. This represents real progression for all involved with Get the Shifts which will benefit all our existing and future customers."