Tipperary wind farm acquired by Greencoat

It follows the recent acquisition of the Cordal wind farm in Kerry
The Glencarbry wind farm in Tipperary that has been acquired by Greencoat Renewables.

Thu, 01 Apr, 2021 - 08:55
Alan Healy

Renewable infrastructure company Greencoat has acquired the Glencarbry wind farm from the John Laing Group.

Glencarbry is located in Tipperary and consists of 12 Nordex turbines that have been operational since July 2017. The wind farm’s revenues are contracted under the Government's REFIT 2 scheme, providing a long-term guaranteed minimum floor price for the electricity generated until July 2032. Nordex will continue to manage the operations and maintenance contract.

Including the previously announced acquisition of Cordal wind farm in Kerry which has now completed, Greencoat Renewables’ total installed generating capacity has increased to 685.6MW.

Paul O’Donnell, Investment Manager said: “We are pleased to continue our strategy of consolidating the Irish renewable energy market with the acquisition of Glencarbry wind farm, another high-quality asset with long-term contracted revenues.

"We are also pleased to have closed our second transaction with John Laing, again demonstrating our ability to transact with leading investors and developers across the sector. We continue to see a range of attractive opportunities, both in Ireland and the wider European market.”

