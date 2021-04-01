Diageo names its new Irish managing director

Barry O'Sullivan is scheduled to take over from Oliver Loomes at the end of June
Diageo names its new Irish managing director

Guinness owner Diageo has named Barry O'Sullivan as its new managing director in Ireland.

Thu, 01 Apr, 2021 - 07:23
Geoff Percival

Guinness and Bailey's owner Diageo has named Barry O’Sullivan as the new managing director of its business in Ireland.

Mr O’Sullivan previously headed up Mars Petcare’s business in Australia and New Zealand. 

He will join Diageo Ireland later this month and formally take over as managing director from Oliver Loomes at the close of the company’s financial year at the end of June.

Loomes' lager success

Mr Loomes is leaving Diageo after more than 21 years. 

He has been country director and managing director for Diageo in Ireland since 2015, prior to which he was global brand director for Guinness.

His time in those roles saw Diageo Ireland roll out successful lager brands such as Rockshore and HopHouse 13.

Challenging times

However, Mr O’Sullivan takes over at a tough time for the company here. The first half of its current financial year saw net sales in Ireland fall by nearly 40% due to Covid restrictions decimating the pub and hospitality trade.

Net beer sales in Ireland fell 44% in the first half.

Guinness sales dropped by 18%, globally, in the first half, mainly due to pub and hotel closures in Ireland and the UK because of the pandemic.

Diageo did, however, grow its share of the Irish off-trade market with spirits — Baileys, Gordon’s gin, and Captain Morgan rum — and beer selling well.

