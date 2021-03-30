Italy's Salvini wants Iveco trucks sale to Chinese firm blocked      

League Party leader Matteo Salvini urged the Italian government to prevent truckmaker Iveco from being sold off to a Chinese company, saying the Italian firm was a strategic asset that had to be protected
Leader of Italy's League Party Matteo Salvini said possible sale of Iveco to Chinese company was 'a disgrace'. Picture: Mauro Scrobogna/LaPresse via AP

Tue, 30 Mar, 2021 - 14:17

Italy's League Party leader Matteo Salvini urged the Italian government to prevent truckmaker Iveco from being sold off to a Chinese company, saying the Italian firm was a strategic asset that had to be protected.

Iveco is part of CNH Industrial, which in turn is controlled by Exor, the holding company of Italy's Agnelli family. 

CNH said in January it was in talks with China's FAW over the future of the truckmaker.

"It's a disgrace," Mr Salvini told a group of foreign reporters when asked about a possible sale.

"I hope that the Italian government will do everything to safeguard, defend and protect a strategic asset," he said. 

"If we want to talk about sustainable mobility and ecological transition, we cannot lose a jewel like Iveco," he added.

Mr Salvini's League is in a broad, national unity government and one of its most senior politicians, Giancarlo Giorgetti, is industry minister. 

The government is led by prime minister Mario Draghi, a former president of the ECB.   

Mr Giorgetti said earlier this month said that if CNH Industrial decided to sell Iveco to FAW, Rome would use its so-called "golden powers", allowing it to veto or impose strict conditions on deals involving assets deemed of national interest. 

• Reuters

