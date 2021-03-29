New helicopter service commences at Cork to decommission Kinsale gas fields

International offshore helicopter operator NHV Group has secured a contract with PSE Kinsale Energy Ltd in support of its decommissioning operations in the Celtic Sea.

Under the contract with NHV, helicopter transfer flights from Cork Airport starting in April will bring personnel to the Stena Spey drilling rig, about 50 km off the south coast of Cork performing essential energy-related services. NHV AS Denmark, NHV’s Danish branch, will be operating the contract. The agreement includes the provision of one Leonardo AW139 helicopter.