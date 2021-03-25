End of the road for the Ford Mondeo

End of the road for the Ford Mondeo

Ford has announced it will phase out the Mondeo early next year (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Thu, 25 Mar, 2021 - 20:30
Neil Lancefield and Darren Cassey, PA

Ford has announced it will phase out the Mondeo early next year after nearly three decades of production.

The saloon car used to be hugely popular among executives and families, with about five million sold in Europe since its introduction in 1993.

But demand has since shifted towards SUVs and lower-emission cars, leading Ford to axe production of the Mondeo at its plant in Valencia, Spain.

The American car giant has been re-evaluating its business model in recent years to suit customer demand.

Earlier this year it announced investment of at least 22 billion US dollars (€18.5 billion) in electrification technology.

Its new 2.5-litre hybrid engine will be built at the Valencia plant from late 2022.

Kieran Cahill, vice-president of manufacturing at Ford of Europe, said: “Today is another step on Ford’s electrification journey, providing a bridge to an all-electric passenger vehicle future, and demonstrating our continuing commitment to our manufacturing operations in Valencia where we have invested around three billion US dollars (€2.5 billion) since 2011.”

The firm plans to have every car in its European range zero-emissions capable, all-electric or plug-in hybrid by 2026, before going fully electric by 2030.

Ford closed its engine factory in Bridgend, South Wales, with the loss of 1,700 jobs in September last year.

It has another engine plant in Dagenham, Essex, and a site making transmissions in Halewood, Liverpool.

Read More

Covid erodes Kingspan rival's Irish earnings

More in this section

Unfinished residential loft conversion Covid erodes Kingspan rival's Irish earnings
Deliveroo funding Deliveroo hits pre-IPO bump with investors concerned over how it treats its riders
General Stock - Sport and Fitness Nike and H&M risk boycotts over Chinese forced labour furore
fordpa-sourceplace: uk
End of the road for the Ford Mondeo

Owner of popular Cork garden centre announces it is to close

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices