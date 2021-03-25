Deliveroo hits pre-IPO bump with investors concerned over how it treats its riders

Three of the UK’s biggest asset managers said they won’t be participating in the IPO amid concerns the company’s treatment of riders doesn’t align with socially responsible investing practices
Hundreds of couriers expected to refuse to make deliveries when Deliveroo begins trading next week. 

Thu, 25 Mar, 2021 - 18:43

Investors and riders are raising concerns about the way Deliveroo treats its couriers in the run-up to the company’s IPO next week, highlighting a key issue for the start-up as gig economy workers lobby to secure more protections from the platforms that rely on them.

Legal & General Investment Management, Aberdeen Standard Investments and Aviva Investors, three of the UK’s biggest asset managers, are among the fund managers who said this week they won’t be participating in the IPO.

The investors, which manage more than $2.5 trillion (€2.1trn) combined, said that, among other issues, they’re concerned the company’s treatment of riders doesn’t align with socially responsible investing practices.

“We’re looking to invest in businesses that aren’t just profitable, but are sustainable,” Aberdeen’s head of UK equities Andrew Millington said. 

“Employee rights and engagement are an important part of that.”

Some riders agree, with hundreds of couriers expected to refuse to make deliveries when Deliveroo begins trading next week. 

The Independent Workers Union of Great Britain is protesting pay and conditions at Deliveroo, president Alex Marshall said. 

They stand to make billions while the workers have seen pay and conditions get worse.” 

Demands for more benefits and protections for gig workers are gaining traction after a year in which shops and restaurants around the world were shut and the people who deliver food and packages proved vital.

• Bloomberg

