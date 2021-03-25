Deliveroo hits pre-IPO bump with investors concerned over how it treats its riders

Investors and riders are raising concerns about the way Deliveroo treats its couriers in the run-up to the company’s IPO next week, highlighting a key issue for the start-up as gig economy workers lobby to secure more protections from the platforms that rely on them.

Legal & General Investment Management, Aberdeen Standard Investments and Aviva Investors, three of the UK’s biggest asset managers, are among the fund managers who said this week they won’t be participating in the IPO.