business movers

Here is a selection of people starting new roles with Expleo, BSI Consulting Services, TEKenable, Netwatch, Fuzion Communications and McLarens Ireland.

John O’Connell has been appointed as head of software development with technology services provider Expleo. He will oversee digital transformation projects for Expleo’s expanding client base, providing bespoke solutions to business and technical challenges. He brings has extensive experience in software development and technical leadership, including roles across the fintech, data analytics, e-commerce and technology verticals. Most recently, he was general manager of Uptick Labs Ireland; head of production engineering at eShopWorld; and director of software engineering at Jet.com. He holds an MSc in Technology Management from UCD, a post-graduate diploma in Computers for Engineers from TCD and a BE in Engineering from UCD. He is also a certified solutions architect, scrum master and project manager.

Gary Power has been appointed as global marketing manager at business improvement company BSI Consulting Services, in Sandyford, Dublin. He joins BSI from BT where he was marketing communications manager. He has also worked with Chandler Macleod Group, Dentsu and Publicis. His role covers BSI’s three main regions of EMEA, the Americas and Asia Pacific, focused on their cybersecurity, data governance and security technology portfolio. A graduate of Dublin Business School, Gary holds a Marketing Degree (FAMI CPM. MMA. FCIM. MMII) as well as Certification in GDPR Compliance and Regulations from TU Dublin Computer Science and a Certification in International Communications and Engagement Management from the University of Melbourne. BSI works with 84,000 clients across 193 countries.

Ronan McCarthy has been appointed account manager at digital technology company TEKenable, developing strong and trusted relationships with customers and exploring opportunities which deliver innovative and transformational solutions. He will liaise with cross-functional internal teams to improve the entire customer experience. Prior to taking up this position, Ronan was Deputy IT Director at Independent News & Media plc for ten years and before that he was Systems Manager at the company for ten years. Ronan’s most recent qualifications include Prince 2 Practitioner and ITIL Service Management V4 certifications. He has over 30 years’ experience in it and in business relationship management in industries such as insurance, telecoms and media. TEKenable delivers projects using low code platforms and bespoke extensions.

Mark Giblin has been appointed as sales director for Ireland and UK with Netwatch, a video monitoring company with headquarters in Carlow. He brings 20 years of experience from his financial services career with AIB where he held management positions across a range of roles, particularly in sales & marketing and business to business. He joined Netwatch in 2015 as regional sales manager moving to corporate account manager in 2019. The sales director role for Ireland & UK is a new position created to support the Netwatch growth strategy. Established in 2003, Netwatch is a world leader in video monitoring to protect clients’ property. It operates in a wide variety of sectors including government, critical infrastructure, manufacturing, construction, distilleries, education, retail and residential.

Martyna Potocka has joined Fuzion Communications as senior graphic designer and production manager. From Carrigtwohill, Co Cork, she joins from Woodland Print and Signage, where she was head designer, managing the design team across a wide range of activities including brochures, brand identities, vehicle graphics, interior branding and a comprehensive list of signage jobs. She began her career in design in B2B Print, Cork. She has previously managed the production of artwork for clients including Stryker, Pepsico, Danone, Pfizer, Centra, Alcon, Abbvie and many more. She brings an outstanding knowledge of production processes with her to Fuzion, with the ability to deliver optimum solutions to client. She holds a degree in Visual Communications from CIT.

Glenn Goggin has been appointed as managing director of McLarens Ireland, loss adjustment services provider, specialising in complex, commercial and niche markets. He takes the lead on strategic growth, client services and business development, and reports to UK & Ireland MD, Steven Wallace. He is a fellow of the Chartered Insurance Institute, with over 30 years’ experience working within the Irish market, at a senior level within regional, national and international adjusting firms, most recently as head of casualty at Sedgwick Ireland. McLarens Ireland comprises a team of 20 working across offices in Cork, Dublin and Galway. The team will continue to work in tandem with McLarens’ Northern Ireland team, offering comprehensive technical adjusting expertise and a seamless cross-border service.